Sidhu Moose Wala: 9 interesting facts fans should know

Sidhu Moose Wala Birthday Anniversary: Read these facts about the renowned singer-songwriter turned politician.
 

Interesting facts about Sidhu Moose Wala

Born in Moosa village, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu started calling himself Sidhu Moosewala after entering the music industry.
 

American rapper Tupac Amaru Shakur highly influenced Sidhu.
 

Sidhu's first song, G-Wagon got him fame and controversies for glorifying violence and gun culture.

 

Sidhu became famous by singing songs like ‘Issa Jatt,’ ‘So High,’ ‘Warning,’ amongst others.
 

Sidhu also flexed his acting skills with two movies, ‘Moosa Jatt’ and ‘Yes I am Student’ in 2021.

With just five years in the industry, his music topped charts across the UK, Canada and so on.
 

The singer got into politics, joining Congress to contest assembly elections, but got defeated.
 

The poster of ‘The Last Ride’ shows crime scenes from Tupac’s assassination and the song ‘295’ indicates the date he died, which is shocking.
 

Sidhu Moose Wala death

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on 29 May 2022, which the police said resulted from inter-gang rivalry.
 

