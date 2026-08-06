Namit Malhotra, producer of 'Ramayana', reacted to the trailer crossing a billion views. He expressed satisfaction that the story is connecting with people and shared plans for a global release, speaking at his new studio's inauguration in Mumbai.

Namit Malhotra on 'Ramayana' Trailer's Success

Namit Malhotra, founder of Prime Focus, CEO of DNEG, and producer of the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Ramayana', has reacted to the positive response to the trailer of the mythological epic. Speaking to ANI, Namit Malhotra shared, "The trailer was released last week and I think it crossed over a billion views in five days, which is a great moment for India. I really appreciate all the love we've got from people all over the world. The aspiration is to now take it to the world as we are with our partnership with Sony Pictures. We are hoping to make sure that Ramayana now releases globally as a big universal film."

Describing the film as "everybody's story", Malhotra added, "It's a great moment because you know Ramayana is everybody's story. Every Indian, every person in the world I feel can identify with it in some form and shape, so the fact that we're getting appreciation for it and it's connecting with people, that's a feeling of great satisfaction that we are on the right track."

Prime Focus Studio Inaugurated in Mumbai

The 'Ramayana' producer spoke on the sidelines of the inauguration of his 'Prime Focus Studio - Phase 1' at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Mumbai. Also present at the event was Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

🔸CM Devendra Fadnavis took a walkthrough of Phase 1 of the Prime Focus Studio at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Mumbai. @Dev_Fadnavis @ShelarAshish… pic.twitter.com/0675cZB2F9 — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 6, 2026

'Proud Moment for Maharashtra': Namit Malhotra

Reflecting on the same, Malhotra told ANI, "It's a very proud moment for Maharashtra and for Mumbai because we've launched our world headquarters in Mumbai and in the heart of Film City. Also, it is a great moment to have Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis come and grace us with his presence."

CM Fadnavis Lauds New Studio

CM Fadnavis, in a statement, also reflected on the inauguration ceremony. "Maharashtra is a state where we have kept everything tax-free for everyone. Just as no other city like Mumbai can be built anywhere else in the world or in India, similarly no other Film City like Mumbai can be built anywhere else. In this Film City, we are building many modern studios. Such projects should not be stalled," he said.

Pictures from the event were also shared on the social media handle of Maharashtra CMO.

🔸Inauguration of 'Prime Focus Studio – Phase 1' at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari, Mumbai, at the hands of CM Devendra Fadnavis. Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar, Global CEO of DNEG and Founder of Prime Focus Limited, Namit Malhotra and other dignitaries were present. pic.twitter.com/53yqkVz0Wy — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 6, 2026

'Ramayana' Trailer Details and Release Dates

Meanwhile, the trailer of 'Ramayana' was recently released and opened with the introduction of Yash as Ravana. He is seen emerging from the shadows before entering his grand palace and declaring his rule over the three worlds. As darkness spreads, Lord Vishnu is reborn on Earth as Prince Rama. Ranbir Kapoor appears as Lord Rama, while Arun Govil plays King Dasharatha, introducing Rama to the people of Ayodhya.

'Ramayana: Part 1' is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while 'Ramayana: Part 2' is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027. (ANI)