The teaser for Nani's new film 'The Paradise' is out. Directed by Srikanth Odela, it features Nani as a prostitute's son in a fierce role against antagonist Raghav Juyal. The film will be released in eight languages on September 24, 2026.

After months of anticipation, the makers have finally unveiled the explosive teaser of Nani starrer 'The Paradise'. The teaser packs a punch from start to finish, with Srikanth Odela crafting a power-packed glimpse filled with high-octane action and drama. Set against the backdrop of the slums, the film follows the story of a prostitute's son. Nani appears in a fierce and powerful avatar, while Raghav Juyal emerges as a menacing antagonist, promising a massive showdown. The makers have also announced the film's release date with the teaser.

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About 'The Paradise'

In 'The Paradise', Nani plays the character Dhagad. When filming commenced on June 21, 2025, the makers unveiled a first-look image from the sets, showing the actor in character wearing green leather shoes and a distinctive anklet. The film centres on a marginalised tribal community that has long been denied basic rights. Their struggle for justice gains momentum when a new leader emerges to challenge a system that has oppressed them for generations.

Star-studded Cast and Crew

The ensemble cast features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead, alongside Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, who portrays the antagonist, and Sampoornesh Babu in pivotal roles. Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Srikanth Odela, the film marks Nani's much-awaited reunion with Odela after the blockbuster 'Dasara'.

International Presentation and Release Details

As per a press release, the makers have reportedly approached Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds to present 'The Paradise' across international markets. Produced by SLV Cinemas, 'The Paradise' is slated for a massive theatrical release on September 24, 2026, in eight languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.