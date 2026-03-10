Who is Bindhu Menon? All About KB Ganesh Kumar's Second Wife: The renowned actor-politician, who is also the Kerala Minister for Transport, has fallen in hot water after his wife accused him of domestic abuse and adultery.

Bindhu Menon, the second wife of politician KB Ganesh Kumar, recently disclosed that she discovered her husband in a "very bad situation" with another lady. According to the actor-politician, the horrifying occurrence occurred at their property in Valakom, Kollam district, Kerala. Bindhu Menon also claimed that KB Ganesh Kumar's personal staff assaulted her in an effort to seize her phone, which had recorded evidence of the minister's illegal affair. She further stated that the police control room failed to help her when she sought protection.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Who is Bindhu Menon? Meet KB Ganesh Kumar's second wife.

For the uninformed, KB Ganesh Kumar married Bindhu Menon in 2014 while serving as the MLA for Pathanapuram. The actor-politician and his wife were both married for the second time. Bindhu Menon was the Middle East Marketing Head of Asianet, a famous Malayalam television station, when they married. According to reports, the couple fell in love after meeting during an international concert sponsored by the channel.

Bindhu Menon allegedly grew up in Kerala's Palakkad district. She was divorced when she met KB Ganesh Kumar, and she had a son from a previous marriage. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is presently the Business Head of Star TV Me & Africa, part of the Asianet Middle East business.

KB Ganesh Kumar, on the other hand, was previously married to Dr Yamini Thankachy and has two sons from that marriage. The actor-politician has already faced allegations of adultery and physical violence from his first marriage. The Kerala transport minister and Dr. Yamini Thankachy went through a bitter divorce that dominated headlines for a long period. Now, new charges from his second wife, Bindhu Menon, show that Ganesh Kumar is a serial abuser.