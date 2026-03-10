- Home
Inside Shark Tank India Judge Azhar Iqubal’s 6,500 Sq Ft Gurgaon Luxury Apartment (Photos)
Inside photos of Shark Tank India Season 3 judge and entrepreneur Azhar Iqubal’s sprawling 6,500 sq ft luxury apartment in Gurgaon are going viral, showcasing a stunning blend of Victorian elegance and modern design.
A 6,500 sq ft home in a posh Gurgaon locality
A perfect mix of Victorian and modern style
This grand corridor gives a royal feel
The living area is grand yet super comfy
Chandeliers and brass decor add to the royalty
Persian carpets and a grand dining space
Hand-knotted Persian rugs, brought from Jaipur, are laid over the light oak floors. The dining area has a large teak dining table surrounded by padded chairs. A mirrored ceiling above makes the entire setup look even more grand.
A stunning balcony with a view of Gurgaon
The master bedroom spells royal comfort
