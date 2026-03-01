James Van Der Beek's 9-year-old daughter Emilia shared an emotional video on his 49th birthday, offering tips on grieving. She spoke about talking to her late father daily and feeling his presence, following his death from colorectal cancer.

Hollywood actor James Van Der Beek's nine-year-old daughter Emilia has shared a heartfelt message for her late father, remembering him on what would have been his 49th birthday. In an emotional video shared on James Van Der Beek's wife, Kimberly's Instagram handle, little Emilia could be seen reflecting on losing her father, who passed away last month following a long battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Van Der Beek (@vanderkimberly)

Emilia's Heartfelt Message

"As you will probably know, my dad has passed away," Emilia began, before she shared "little tips" to help others get through the hard times. Voicing her emotions, she continued, "So today is my dad's birthday, and the number one thing for somebody's passing is to talk to them and let your emotions out. If you miss them, you can cry. You can talk to them. I talk to my dad every day. I start with a sentence, and I say, 'Hi, Dad. I miss you and I love you so much, and I'll never stop loving you.'"

Emilia shared how she often expresses her feelings to her late father, believing that he can hear her. "I just tell him about my day, how I'm feeling, and I told my family how I'm feeling. And I know he can hear me, but I can't hear him," she said.

Further in the video, Emilia spoke about how she has managed to process her grief, adding that her dad has gone to a good place. "You have to feel them in your heart, because they're in your heart. They're watching over you. They're a part of your body and in a good place. I know that my dad's in a good place. He's not in pain anymore. He's in heaven above the clouds with God and the Lord," she added.

James Van Der Beek's Battle with Cancer

The 'Dawson's Creek' actor, James Van Der Beek, passed away after a prolonged battle with colorectal cancer on February 11. In November 2024, Van Der Beek publicly revealed that he had been living with stage 3 colorectal cancer. In the months that followed, he was open about the physical and financial toll of his treatment. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly, with whom he shared six children. (ANI)