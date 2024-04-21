Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar suspends 97 KSRTC employees; Here's why

    Minister Ganesh Kumar instructed that all the employees, except the women who are coming for duty, should be checked with a breathalyzer and they should be assigned to duty only after ensuring that the employees are not intoxicated. 

    Kerala: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar suspends 97 KSRTC employees; Here's why rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 21, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar has suspended 97 KSRTC employees who worked under the influence of alcohol. Around 40 temporary employees were also dismissed. The action has been taken against the employees for coming to duty drunk and keeping alcohol while on duty. Minister Ganesh Kumar had taken action against 100 employees for coming to work drunk this month. 

    Around 26 temporary employees of SWIFT and alternative employees of KSRTC have been removed from service. The process was carried out during two weeks of inspection. Around 49 drivers were caught during the inspection. The inspection was conducted in various units as per the instructions of Minister KB Ganesh Kumar.  

    Minister Ganesh Kumar instructed that all the employees, except the women who are coming for duty, should be checked with a breathalyzer and they should be assigned to duty only after ensuring that the employees are not intoxicated. 

    The KSRTC officials stated that the efforts, inspections, and measures will continue. 

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2024, 12:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aadujeevitham BO collection: Prithviraj starrer surpasses Manjummel Boys record in Kerala rkn

    Aadujeevitham BO collection: Prithviraj starrer surpasses Manjummel Boys record in Kerala

    Lok Sabha polls 2024: Rajeev Chandrasekhar presents Thiruvananthapuram development manifesto, focuses on coastal projects rkn

    LS polls 2024: Rajeev Chandrasekhar presents Thiruvananthapuram development plan, focuses on coastal projects

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-648 April 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-648 April 21 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: Four people stabbed during birthday party in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 in custody rkn

    Kerala: Four people stabbed during birthday party in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 in custody

    Kerala: Kochi Water Metro to start new service from High Court Junction to Fort Kochi today rkn

    Kerala: Kochi Water Metro to start new service from High Court Junction to Fort Kochi today

    Recent Stories

    Top Indian true-crime documentaries to watch on OTT rkn

    Top Indian true-crime documentaries to watch on OTT

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024: PM Modi honored at 2550th Bhagwan Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav (WATCH) AJR

    Mahavir Jayanti 2024: PM Modi honored at 2550th Bhagwan Mahavir Nirvana Mahotsav (WATCH)

    Here's why Gautam Gambhir termed Shah Rukh Khan 'Best owner' RKK

    Here's why Gautam Gambhir termed Shah Rukh Khan 'Best owner'

    Aadujeevitham BO collection: Prithviraj starrer surpasses Manjummel Boys record in Kerala rkn

    Aadujeevitham BO collection: Prithviraj starrer surpasses Manjummel Boys record in Kerala

    Amritsar Husband ties pregnant wife to cot, burns her alive for stopping expensive pigeon keeping AJR

    Amritsar: Husband ties pregnant wife to cot, burns her alive for stopping him from keeping expensive pigeon

    Recent Videos

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'Even enemy nations respect diplomats; why can't states honour Governors?' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview: PM Modi's BIG prediction about Rahul Gandhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi speaks to Asianet News during Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Voter Sentiment, ED arrests, North South divide and More

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi speaks to Asianet News on Elections, ED arrests, North South divide & more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neha Hiremath murder case: Accused Fayaz's mother apologises to Karnataka, says son should be punished (WATCH) vkp

    Neha Hiremath murder case: Accused Fayaz's mother apologises to Karnataka, says son should be punished (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH) gcw

    PM Modi speaks to residents after Himachal Pradesh's Giu village gets mobile network for first time (WATCH)

    Video Icon