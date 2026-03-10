- Home
- Entertainment
- The Taj Story OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Paresh Rawal’s Controversial Film
The Taj Story OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Paresh Rawal’s Controversial Film
Paresh Rawal’s controversial film The Taj Story is set for its OTT debut. The movie sparked heated debates by questioning the history of the Taj Mahal and still managed to perform strongly at the box office.
'The Taj Story' is coming to OTT after 4 months
'The Taj Story' first hit theatres on October 31, 2025, and became a box office success. The film grabbed everyone's attention despite being caught in controversies. Now, four months after its release, the movie is finally landing on an OTT platform.
The box office collections of 'The Taj Story'
According to a koimoi.com report, the makers produced 'The Taj Story' on a budget of about ₹12 crore. The film earned a net of ₹20.32 crore in India, giving its makers a solid 69% profit. Its worldwide gross collection stood at ₹25.12 crore.
What is the story of 'The Taj Story'?
The film's story follows a tour guide named Vishnu Das. He is determined to uncover the truth about the Taj Mahal's history. To do this, he files a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in court, demanding an investigation into the monument's origins.
Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Boom: Ranveer Singh Film Eyes ₹100 Crore Opening
The legal battle in 'The Taj Story'
The movie shows a legal battle where historians and lawyers argue over the real story of the Taj Mahal. It also explores the controversial theory that the Taj Mahal was originally a Hindu temple called Tejo Mahalaya. When the film was released, it sparked a huge debate, with many calling it a propaganda film.
When and where will 'The Taj Story' release on OTT?
'The Taj Story' will start streaming digitally from March 13. Viewers can watch it on Lionsgate Play. The film received a mixed response during its theatrical run but still managed to be successful. Now, we'll have to see how much people like it on OTT.
The star cast of 'The Taj Story'
'The Taj Story' features many well-known actors. Here's the film's star cast (Actor - Character):
- Paresh Rawal – Vishnu Das
- Zakir Hussain – Advocate Anwar Rashid
- Amrita Khanvilkar – Harsha Patel
- Sneha Wagh – Sushmita Das
- Namit Das – Avinash Das
Besides them, Shishir Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, Brijendra Kala, Anil George, Pankaj Berry, and many other actors are also part of the film. Tushar Amrish Goel directed the movie, and CA Suresh Jha produced it.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.