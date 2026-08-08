Salman Khan’s sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri is in the spotlight after a Chandigarh court issued a pre-cognisance notice over a businessman’s cheating complaint linked to a Being Human jewellery franchise investment.

Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Salman Khan’s younger sister, is currently in the spotlight following a legal dispute involving the Being Human jewellery business. A Chandigarh district court has issued a pre-cognisance notice to Alvira and the Being Human Foundation after a businessman filed a cheating complaint concerning an investment in a Being Human jewellery franchise.

The court has also issued notices to the directors of Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt Ltd. However, the case remains at the pre-cognisance stage, and the court has not expressed any opinion on whether the allegations have merit.

What Is The Being Human Jewellery Dispute?

The complaint reportedly relates to an investment made by a businessman in a Being Human jewellery franchise. Allegations have been raised regarding the investment and the manner in which the franchise arrangement was handled.

Alvira’s name has emerged in the matter because of her association with the Being Human Foundation and its business initiatives. However, the allegations remain part of the complaint and have not been proven in court.

The latest development is therefore a notice in connection with the complaint, rather than a finding of guilt against Alvira, Salman Khan’s foundation or the jewellery company.

Alvira Khan Agnihotri’s Bollywood Connection

Alvira is the daughter of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and Salma Khan and the younger sister of Salman Khan. She is married to actor-producer Atul Agnihotri, and their daughter Alizeh Agnihotri made her acting debut with Farrey in 2023.

Alvira has built a career behind the scenes as a producer and fashion designer. She has been associated with films including Hello, Bodyguard, Bharat and Farrey, and worked as a costume designer on projects such as Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

She also serves as a trustee of the Being Human Foundation and has been involved with initiatives linked to the brand, including its jewellery venture.