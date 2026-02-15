Speculation is mounting that Deepika Padukone may step into the world of The White Lotus with season 4. After earlier rumours about season 3 fizzled out, fresh reports suggest the Bollywood star could soon head to France for the acclaimed HBO series

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone’s long-discussed association with The White Lotus appears to be resurfacing — this time for season 4. While earlier buzz in 2024 linked her to season 3 of the Emmy-winning HBO series, new reports suggest that her international debut with the show may happen a season later.

According to a recent report by Deccan Chronicle, Deepika is expected to join the ensemble cast of The White Lotus season 4 later this year. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers or the studio so far, and details about her role remain under wraps.

The report further claims that filming for the upcoming season will take place in France, with Château de La Messardière in Saint-Tropez reportedly chosen as the primary location. Production is said to be scheduled from April to October 2026.

Last month, HBO unveiled several new cast members for season 4. Among them are Helena Bonham Carter, Chris Messina, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka and Sandra Bernhard, adding to the show’s tradition of featuring a diverse and high-profile ensemble.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Deepika’s name has been linked to the globally popular series. In 2024, strong rumours suggested that she would appear in season 3 alongside BLACKPINK’s Lisa. The speculation gained traction after Ranveer Singh’s mother reportedly liked a social media post hinting at Deepika’s involvement.

During the promotions of Fighter, Deepika was asked about the rumours at a press conference. Director Siddharth Anand reportedly added to the intrigue by jokingly suggesting that season 3 of The White Lotus was on its way and hinting at scheduling conflicts. Deepika responded playfully, implying that if a sequel to Fighter were to be made, plans would have to be balanced. Anand continued the banter, humorously suggesting that she seemed busy with multiple projects, including the international series. Deepika reportedly laughed off the exchange without confirming anything.

Subsequently, reports emerged claiming that the actress had declined the season 3 offer to prioritise her pregnancy. A source was quoted by Times Now as saying that Deepika was fully focused on embracing motherhood, had not signed any new films at the time, and had turned down a prestigious international series. The source also indicated that she might not return to work immediately.

With season 4 now in development, speculation around Deepika’s participation has resurfaced. Until an official announcement is made, however, her involvement in The White Lotus remains a subject of industry buzz rather than confirmed news.