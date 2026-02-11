Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have heightened security at their Mumbai home after an alleged extortion threat. The incident has triggered police investigation and raised safety concerns among residents

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are facing a serious security threat after an alleged extortion attempt. The couple has strengthened protection at their Mumbai home, raising concerns among residents and prompting a police investigation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The glamorous world of Bollywood has been rattled by a disturbing security scare involving star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The duo has reportedly tightened security at their Mumbai residence after Ranveer allegedly received a threatening WhatsApp voice message from an unknown individual demanding nearly Rs 10 crore.

Extortion Threat

The situation has emerged amid growing concerns over safety in the city’s entertainment industry. Reports suggest that authorities are examining whether the threat could be connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has recently been linked to threats against several prominent personalities. The development also follows a firing incident that reportedly took place outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu.

Soon after receiving the alleged threat, Ranveer and Deepika arranged for six armed security guards to protect their home. However, the deployment of armed personnel has created tension within their housing complex. The society’s managing committee reportedly conveyed to the Dadar Police Station that residents were feeling uncomfortable due to the presence of weapons in shared areas such as the lobby, gymnasium, and children’s play zone. The committee further requested authorities to check whether the couple had secured the necessary approvals for such security arrangements.

Along with the private guards, a uniformed police officer has also been assigned to the building. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch is actively investigating the matter and attempting to trace the source of the threatening message through digital tracking methods.

Despite the alarming situation, Ranveer Singh continues to enjoy a highly successful phase in his professional career. His latest spy thriller Dhurandhar became the biggest Indian blockbuster of 2025, earning more than Rs 1,300 crore worldwide. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features Ranveer portraying an Indian intelligence agent tackling terror networks operating in Lyari, Pakistan. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix, and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

Deepika Padukone, who welcomed their daughter Dua in September 2024, was last seen in Singham Again. She is now gearing up for her upcoming action film King, which will see her sharing screen space once again with Shah Rukh Khan. At present, however, the couple is prioritizing the safety and well-being of their family while authorities continue their investigation.