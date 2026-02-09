Ranveer Singh has once again won the internet with his playful “OHH MOMMA” comment on Deepika Padukone’s stunning Dubai appearance. The two-word reaction, paired with fire emojis, quickly turned into a viral moment, leaving fans calling couple goals.

Ranveer Singh has once again set the bar high for husband goals, and this time, it took just two words to do the magic. The actor expressed his reaction to his wife's new Instagram post by making a comment which used two words 'OHH MOMMA' and added fire emojis to create excitement among his followers.

Deepika Padukone shared her beautiful pictures which showed her at the Cartier High Jewellery Gala in Dubai as the global ambassador for the brand. The black dress which Deepika wore created a powerful and elegant appearance with its classic Hollywood style. The hairstyle combined with her makeup and diamond necklace and matching earrings created a fashion moment which reached international status. Deepika displayed confidence in every shot which confirmed her status as a worldwide fashion icon.

Ranveer Singh’s ‘OHH MOMMA’ Comment Breaks the Internet

Ranveer Singh showed his love through his response which became the most memorable moment of the post. His playful “OHH MOMMA” comment quickly went viral, becoming the highlight of the post. Fans described the moment as "pure couple goals" because his words showed him deep admiration and love for his partner.

Fans Can’t Get Enough of the Power Couple

Social media users began to express their affection for the couple through heart emojis and love-struck emojis together with their praise for how well the couple matched each other. The public displays of affection by Ranveer and Deepika create an endearing quality which has made them one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. Fans value their authentic relationship which brings them enjoyment and complete emotional backing.

Love, Glamour, and Global Stardom

Deepika continues to showcase India at major international events while Ranveer experiences success from Dhurandhar and prepares for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The couple unites love with their professional goals and their glamorous life which creates their star presence. The couple demonstrates their ability to win hearts through every interaction which they create both on screen and off it in multiple ways.