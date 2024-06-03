When Sharmila Tagore spoke about daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor's 'temperament'; here's what she said (WATCH)

Sharmila Tagore discussed Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Kapoor' qualities and how she handles relationships. Later, social media users flocked to the comments section of the now-viral video and voiced their opinions.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a tight connection with her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore. The legendary actress has always heaped accolades on Kareena, who married her son Saif Ali Khan in 2012. An old tape of the two has emerged on Reddit, in which Sharmila discusses Kareena's excellent qualities and places for improvement.

Sharmila told Kareena, “Well, I like your consistency. I like the way you keep in touch because I know that if I’ve sent you a message, you will invariably reply. If I’m coming to the house, you’ll ask me what I’d like to eat and I get what I want. That must be from the Kapoor trait because you keep a wonderful table. But, even relationship-wise, you’re good.”

Kareena thanked her mother-in-law and asked her about the qualities she could improve upon. Sharmila said, “I’m thinking about it and I really can’t. I wish you would stay this way because your temperament is such. I’ve seen you work with your staff and you’re a very… you know, some of us get very tense and make it difficult for others around us. You don’t do that.”

Fans flooded the now-viral video's comments area with their opinions. One person wrote, “Aw Kareena looks so beautiful here I loved this look. Sharmila seems so sweet and truly a progressive modern woman.” Another person added, “I can listen to Sharmila Ji all day every day.” One comment read, “Both Sharmila and Kareena have wonderful things to say about each other… Sharmila also mentioned that when she criticizes Saif in the presence of Kareena, she will defend him.”

One fan commented, “… Kareena is very good at her relationships. She has a good relationship with almost everyone in her family, plus everyone in Saif’s family as well including Kunal and Soha. She is super close to her sister plus their long-time group of friends. She was also very attached to Shahid and even became a vegetarian for him, so it seems like she goes above and beyond for the people she cares about.” Another wrote, “I believe Kareena is actually a very good daughter-in-law and her in-laws are very good people.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film Crew, with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

