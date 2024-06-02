Anant Ambani, Radhika pre-wedding: Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana share snaps

Entertainment
Shanaya Kapoor shared snaps of her chilling with Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan. Let's check out their pictures
In this multi coloured dress, Shanaya looks smoking hot chilling under the European sun
Shanaya Kapoor enjoys herself as a part of the Ambani cruise party
She posted few pictures of herself along with besties Suhana and Ananya
Ananya looks happy in this bright yellow short dress. Suhana too steals the look with her maxi dress
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan looks gorgeous in this body hugging black dress