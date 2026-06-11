In his autobiography Khullam Khulla, Rishi Kapoor revealed that he met Dawood Ibrahim twice in Dubai before the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. The actor shared details of the encounters and explained why he chose to speak openly about them.

Late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor was known for speaking candidly about his life, both on and off screen. In his autobiography Khullam Khulla, the veteran actor revealed that he had met Dawood Ibrahim on two separate occasions in Dubai during the late 1980s, years before the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts changed public perception of the underworld don forever.

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An Unexpected Invitation in Dubai

Rishi Kapoor recalled travelling to Dubai in 1988 for a musical event. Shortly after arriving, he was approached by an unknown man at the airport and handed a telephone. On the other end was Dawood Ibrahim, who invited the actor for tea.

Curious and somewhat surprised by the invitation, Kapoor accepted. According to his account, he was taken to a private location in a luxury car, with the route intentionally kept unclear. The meeting reportedly lasted several hours, during which the two engaged in casual conversation.

Kapoor wrote that Dawood behaved like a courteous host and offered assistance if he ever needed anything. At the time, the actor said he did not consider the meeting unusual, as it occurred before Dawood was publicly linked to terrorism and the Mumbai blasts.

A Chance Encounter the Following Year

The actor's second meeting with Dawood was reportedly accidental. While shopping in Dubai with his wife, Neetu Kapoor, in 1989, Kapoor claimed he unexpectedly ran into the gangster at a shoe store.

According to the memoir, Dawood recognised him immediately and greeted him warmly. The conversation was brief, and Kapoor wrote that he declined an offer from Dawood to pay for anything he wished to purchase.

Why Kapoor Chose to Speak About It

In Khullam Khulla, Rishi Kapoor explained that he disclosed both meetings because he had nothing to hide. He maintained that these encounters took place before the 1993 Mumbai bombings, after which Dawood Ibrahim became one of India's most wanted fugitives and was later designated a global terrorist.

Kapoor's recollections offered a rare glimpse into a chapter of Bollywood history that continues to generate interest and discussion decades later.