The Narcotics Control Bureau has brought drug trafficker Salim Dola from Delhi to Mumbai for questioning. Dola, believed to be a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, ran a large international drug network from abroad after fleeing India. Investigators say he supplied mephedrone across multiple states and operated through associates in the UAE and Turkey.

Notorious drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Dola, a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, was brought to Mumbai from Delhi by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday evening. NCB officials landed at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport before taking Dola to the agency's office in south Mumbai for further questioning.

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A major catch for investigators

Dola, a resident of Dongri, had allegedly been running a large narcotics network from abroad after fleeing India nearly ten years ago.

Investigators say he operated across several states and controlled his network from countries including the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.

His name came up during an investigation into drug money allegedly handled by Faisal Javed Shaikh and Alfiya Faisal Shaikh.

Officials believe the two had sourced mephedrone, also known as MD, from Dola.

How the network worked

The Mumbai Crime Branch traced the MD supply chain from Sangli and Surat to the UAE and Turkey.

According to investigators, Dola managed the entire operation through trusted associates based overseas.

Last year, authorities dealt a major blow to his network by deporting his son Taher and nephew Mustafa Mohammad Kubbawala from the UAE with help from Interpol.

From smuggling to synthetic drugs

Born in 1966 in Mumbai, Dola grew up in a middle-class family in Byculla. He entered the underworld at a young age and became close to Chhota Shakeel, a senior member of Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company.

He first made money by smuggling gutkha between Mumbai and Delhi before moving into the marijuana trade.

Earlier arrests

In 2012, the NCB arrested Dola with 80 kilograms of marijuana. He spent nearly five years in jail before being acquitted. After his release, he joined hands with fugitive drug supplier Kailash Rajput.

Together, they allegedly entered the synthetic drug business.

Dola began manufacturing a drug known as "Button", made using dangerous opioids such as fentanyl.

Escape from India

In 2018, Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested him in Santacruz and seized 100 kilograms of fentanyl. However, he secured bail within four months after forensic tests reportedly came back negative.

Soon after getting bail, Dola fled India and moved to the UAE. Investigators say he later invested drug money into a real estate business run in his son Taher's name.

The NCB is now expected to question him in connection with multiple drug trafficking cases.

(With inputs from agencies)