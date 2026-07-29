Designer Dolly J unveiled her 'Brahm' collection at India Couture Week 2026. Vaani Kapoor turned showstopper in an oxblood ensemble. The collection, which also marked the designer's debut in menswear, featured intricate embroidery and innovative detailing.

The 19th edition of Hyundai India Couture Week (ICW) 2026 continued its celebration of Indian couture with designer Dolly J unveiling her latest collection, "Brahm," at the Taj Palace in New Delhi on Tuesday night. Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor took to the runway as the showstopper, closing the presentation in a striking oxblood couture ensemble.

Vaani Kapoor made a commanding appearance in a wine-toned look that blended traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary design. Her ensemble featured a high-waisted fishtail skirt with a thigh-high slit, paired with a structured butterfly-shaped off-the-shoulder blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline. The outfit stood out for its intricate detailing, with the bodice embellished using elaborate crystal embroidery, delicate beadwork and floral appliques. Replacing the traditional dupatta, an elegantly draped pallu flowed over one shoulder before extending into a dramatic trailing train. Keeping the styling understated, Vaani accessorised the look with diamond drop earrings, a delicate bracelet and statement cocktail rings. Her hair was styled in soft, side-parted waves, allowing the couture ensemble to remain the focal point of the presentation.

Dolly J on Venturing into Menswear

Dolly J's latest collection, titled "Brahm," showcased the designer's signature craftsmanship through delicate embroidery, innovative sleeve detailing and twin-toned luxury. This year, the designer stepped into menswear collection for the first time. Speaking of what prompted her to step into menswear, the designer told ANI, "Men are evolving, and so are we. Our female clients often came to us to purchase their outfits, but they were also on the lookout for menswear that would complement their looks. That recurring demand inspired us to take the next step. We thought, why not venture into menswear as well? This way, our clients can find perfectly coordinated outfits for both women and men under one roof, their search ends here."

'Brahm': Collection Highlights

The runway itself added to the theatrical presentation, featuring a dramatic smoky mountain-inspired backdrop that contrasted with the collection's rich jewel-toned colour palette. Beyond the finale look, the collection presented an array of couture silhouettes across varied colour stories. Deep crimson and maroon ensembles included tailored velvet suits for men alongside heavily sequined sarees and lehengas with flowing trains. Softer rose-pink creations featured sequined gowns with draped bodices and crystal fringe, complemented by blush-toned tailored menswear. The collection also explored lighter hues through richly embellished ivory and silver ensembles, including a scalloped skirt finished with intricate paisley-inspired borders, highlighting the versatility of the couture line.

The evening concluded with a curtain call as designer Dolly J took a bow with folded hands, accompanied by showstopper Vaani Kapoor and the full line-up of models, bringing the presentation of "Brahm" to a close at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026. (ANI)