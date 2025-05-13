Pakistani actors Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, and Mawra Hocane have been digitally removed from Bollywood film posters on music streaming platforms following their controversial remarks on India’s military operation, Operation Sindoor.

In the wake of increasing tensions between Pakistan and India, Pakistani actors Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, and Mawra Hocane have been digitally erased from the posters of their Bollywood films on music streaming platforms. This comes after their controversial anti-India remarks following Operation Sindoor, India's military operation against terror launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Which Films Were Affected?

The following films have been impacted:

Raees (2017) – Mahira Khan featured alongside Shah Rukh Khan, but her face has been removed from the film's promotional material on Spotify and YouTube Music.

Kapoor & Sons (2016) – Fawad Khan's face has been removed from the Buddhu Sa Mann song poster.

Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) – Mawra Hocane's face has been removed from the album cover, and only Harshvardhan Rane is left.

The Controversy Surrounding the Removal

Removal of these actors comes in the wake of their public remarks condemning India's military response following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which resulted in 26 deaths, 25 Indians, and one Nepali citizen. Their comments evoked outrage, prompting a call for boycott of Pakistani artists in Indian entertainment.

Industry Reactions

Bollywood authorities and music streaming websites remain silent on the issue. But actor Harshvardhan Rane, who was seen in Sanam Teri Kasam, responded to Mawra Hocane's elimination by stating, "No, again it's common sense I suppose, weeding is being practiced". This utterance of his is a sign of growing anger against Pakistani performers in Indian media.

Social Media Backlash

The removal of Pakistani artists from Bollywood film posters has initiated a controversy online. Some online users are supporting the action citing concerns for the national security, while others have called the move "petty" and believe art should remain apolitical.

A Larger Crackdown on Pakistani Content

Besides the takedowns of the posters, Instagram has also suspended access to the accounts of a few Pakistani celebrities in India, including Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, Atif Aslam, Ali Zafar, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Abbas, and Sajal Aly. Individuals attempting to view their accounts within India are now met with a message that states: "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

What Awaits Pakistani Actors in Bollywood?

As tensions between India and Pakistan increase, the future of Pakistani actors in Bollywood is in jeopardy. While some believe that this is only a temporary setback, others feel cross-border entertainment partnerships might be permanently affected.