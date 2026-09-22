2 6 Image Credit : Social Media

Interior design

The living room and bedrooms have a modern yet cosy feel. They feature warm oak floors, neutral colours, and large glass windows. These windows let in tons of natural light and offer amazing views of the city skyline. The house includes a master suite, guest rooms, and a walk-in wardrobe for plenty of space. He has a fully-equipped gym right in the flat, so he can stay fit without leaving home. The apartment also has a special shoe room with racks and storage, showing off his collection like a mini-gallery. A big balcony with chairs and plants gives him a peaceful spot to relax. It offers great high-rise views, perfect for unwinding after a tough match.