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Shreyas Iyer’s Rs 12 Crore Luxury Home: Inside His 4BHK With Sneaker Vault, Gym [PHOTOS]
Young fans know Shreyas Iyer for his super stylish and fitness-first lifestyle. He's big on fashion, workouts, fancy bikes, and travel.
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Image Credit : Social Media
A peek Into Shreyas Iyer’s luxury life
Shreyas Iyer is one of India's brightest cricket stars today. People know him for his hard-hitting batting and sharp leadership on the field. Born in Mumbai, Iyer honed his skills in the city's tough cricket scene. He quickly went from being a domestic hero to a key player for Team India and in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Young fans love Shreyas for his stylish, fitness-focused life. He's into fashion, tough workouts, luxury bikes, and travel. He often posts pics of his gym sessions and trendy outfits on social media, which makes him a fan favourite. Shreyas Iyer bought this 4BHK flat in 2020. It's reportedly worth around a cool Rs. 12 crore.
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Image Credit : Social Media
Interior design
The living room and bedrooms have a modern yet cosy feel. They feature warm oak floors, neutral colours, and large glass windows. These windows let in tons of natural light and offer amazing views of the city skyline. The house includes a master suite, guest rooms, and a walk-in wardrobe for plenty of space. He has a fully-equipped gym right in the flat, so he can stay fit without leaving home. The apartment also has a special shoe room with racks and storage, showing off his collection like a mini-gallery. A big balcony with chairs and plants gives him a peaceful spot to relax. It offers great high-rise views, perfect for unwinding after a tough match.
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Image Credit : Social Media
A peek Into Shreyas Iyer’s luxury life
One of the coolest parts of Shreyas Iyer's Mumbai home is his sneaker vault. It really shows his love for shoes and style. The space looks like a sleek gallery, with floor-to-ceiling shelves displaying each pair like a trophy. Soft, focused lighting highlights the colours and designs of his trainers, giving the room a classy vibe. This well-organised space lets him easily rotate and take care of his prized collection. For him, this sneaker vault is a fun way to show his personality off the field.
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Image Credit : X/Cricket with Ansh
A peek Into Shreyas Iyer’s luxury life
The cricketer's personal gym is a dream for any fitness lover. His home workout space has reflective walls, top-quality equipment, and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the room with sunlight.
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Image Credit : Instagram
A peek Into Shreyas Iyer’s luxury life
Shreyas Iyer's fancy house in Lower Parel is a clear sign of his success, ambition, and lifestyle. Features like his personal gym for pro cricket training, a high-tech gaming area, and a special room for his shoe collection all show off his personality and interests.
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Image Credit : instagram
A peek Into Shreyas Iyer’s luxury life
After a serious on-field accident that injured his spleen and required hospitalisation, his home would have been his main recovery space. With its prime location, world-class amenities, and investment value, the Shreyas Iyer mansion is a standout among celebrity homes in Mumbai.
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