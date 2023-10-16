Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    When Karisma Kapoor rejected wearing 'mini skirt' in Bollywood song (THROWBACK)

    The movie featured a song titled Sarkaiye Lo Khatiya. This song became very popular during that time. However, there was much brouhaha when the song was released. It also got heavily slammed and trolled for its sexual innuendoes. Did you know that Karisma Kapoor rejected wearing a 'mini skirt' in another song of a different movie?

    When Karisma Kapoor rejected wearing 'mini skirt' in iconic Bollywood song (THROWBACK) vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 16, 2023, 3:22 PM IST

    The 90s era was a golden time when Govinda and Karisma Kapoor ruled the box office together. They got labelled and considered to be the evergreen and superhit jodi in B-town, who delivered massive hits like Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi and Saajan Chale Sasural. Their reel-life chemistry set the screens on fire as the audience loved to see them together. Did you know that the fashion diva once refused to wear a mini skirt in a movie?

    ALSO READ: 'Gazab bezatti hai': Fans mock Tiger Shroff as he discloses about 'farting' controversy

    Almost twenty-nine years back, in 1994, Karisma Kapoor starred in many movies. But Raja Babu and Aatish: Feel The Fire grabbed the headlines because of her one decision. Raja Babu hit the theatres on January 10, 1994, and was directed by David Dhawan. The movie starred Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Kader Khan, Aruna Irani and other actors. The movie featured a song titled Sarkaiye Lo Khatiya, which became popular that year. However, there was much brouhaha when the song was released and got labelled and critiqued for its sexual innuendoes.

    A few months later, the Zubeidaa actress starred in Sanjay Gupta-directed Aatish: Feel The Fire, a remake of the megahit movie Deewar, which starred Amitabh Bachchan. The movie also featured Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi, Atul Agnihotri, Raveena Tandon and Tanuja, amongst many others.

    As per reports, during the shoot of Aatish, Karisma refused to wear a miniskirt in a song of the movie. The director was upset and hurt by the refusal and trolled her later. Reportedly, director Sanjay Gupta, in his statement, said that Karisma Kapoor refused to wear a miniskirt in a song in his movie. But she was ready to do a vulgar Khatiya song in Raja Babu.

    ALSO READ: 'Tiger 3': Has Shah Rukh Khan refused appearance with Salman for promotions? KNOW details

    Last Updated Oct 16, 2023, 4:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive: Vikas Khanna shares MasterChef India will have 'greatest guest chefs', reveals exciting challenges RKK

    Exclusive: Vikas Khanna shares MasterChef India will have 'greatest guest chefs', reveals exciting challenges

    Bigg Boss 17: 5 reasons to watch Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui in THE house RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: 5 reasons to watch Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui in THE house

    Bigg Boss 17: Who is Sana Raees Khan? Meet THIS person who handled Aryan Khan's drug case RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Who is Sana Raees Khan? Meet THIS person who handled Aryan Khan's drug case

    'Tiger 3': Has Shah Rukh Khan refused appearance with Salman for promotions? KNOW details vma

    'Tiger 3': Has Shah Rukh Khan refused appearance with Salman for promotions? KNOW details

    'Gazab bezatti hai': Fans mock Tiger Shroff as he discloses about 'farting' controversy vma

    'Gazab bezatti hai': Fans mock Tiger Shroff as he discloses about 'farting' controversy

    Recent Stories

    Dosa and Filter Coffee : 6 best breakfast combos you must try rkn

    Dosa and Filter Coffee : 6 best breakfast combos you must try

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah warns of 'appeasement politics' if Congress comes to power AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Amit Shah warns of 'appeasement politics' if Congress comes to power

    Exclusive: Vikas Khanna shares MasterChef India will have 'greatest guest chefs', reveals exciting challenges RKK

    Exclusive: Vikas Khanna shares MasterChef India will have 'greatest guest chefs', reveals exciting challenges

    Bigg Boss 17: 5 reasons to watch Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui in THE house RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: 5 reasons to watch Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui in THE house

    Surviving terror: Jonathan Diller's harrowing account of Nova Festival massacre by Hamas in Israel (WATCH) snt

    Surviving terror: Jonathan Diller's harrowing account of Nova Festival massacre by Hamas in Israel (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon