Image Credit : instagram

Dharmendra's final video from Ikkis sets captures passionate farewells and appreciation. In the video, Dharmendra addresses the squad with his trademark kindness. "I am extremely happy to be with Maddock Films. The team, the captain Sriram ji… the film is done in a very nice way. I think people in both India and Pakistan should watch it," Dharmendra says, speaking slowly as colleagues listen around the set.

Another scene from the same video shows a modest celebration to mark Dharmendra's final day of filming on Ikkis. A cake is brought out, and Dharmendra stands with Sriram Raghavan and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actor cuts the cake, grins, and says, "I'm a little sad today because it's the last day of shooting," recognising the significance of the occasion.