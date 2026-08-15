Actor Govinda has broken his silence, appealing to his wife Sunita Ahuja to stop making public statements that could harm his career. He addressed her criticism of his appearance with a younger co-star, defending his work and legacy.

Actor Govinda has broken his silence after his wife, Sunita Ahuja, targeted him over recent public appearances. In a video message, the actor appealed to Sunita to refrain from making statements that, according to him, could affect his reputation, career and standing in the industry.

Govinda fears for his career

Govinda recalled how he had supported Sunita's professional commitments in the past, including her involvement in shows like 'Laughter Chefs' and 'Lock Upp'. "When you were doing your own work, whether it was a food show or Lock Upp, you asked Tina (their daughter) to do both the shows. You made me do this. Anyway, that is your right," he said.

The actor then turned to his own career, saying that he has now begun work on a film and does not want anything to jeopardise the goodwill he has built with audiences over the years. "And now that I have started the film, you're leaving no opportunity to drive me out of people's hearts. I don't want to lose my place in people's hearts. I don't want to be defamed, and I don't want to lose my business," Govinda said.

'Do not defame newcomers'

Govinda said that public criticism should not be so severe that it discourages newcomers in the industry from pursuing their careers. "When people from a poor family come to the film line, do not defame them so much that they run away and get scared. You have the ability, you have the strength, fame, respect, wealth. God has given you everything. It does not mean that you should insult those who do not have it. It does not suit you," he said.

The actor further defended the idea of established artists working with younger performers, suggesting that such collaborations have historically helped actors and actresses gain films, recognition and respect. "All the great artists of the country worked with all those girls who were youngsters. They got good films, fame and respect," Govinda said, adding that he believed he too deserved the opportunity to work with younger artistes.

Direct appeal to Sunita

Toward the end of his remarks, Govinda made a direct appeal to Sunita, saying that he believed they could need each other in the future. "And I think that in the future too, you will need me at some point or the other. So please do not make such statements," he said.

He also referred to Sunita Ahuja's comments made in the media, which he described as insults being directed at him. "Please stay within your limits. I pray to you," Govinda said.

What sparked the controversy?

The remarks come as Sunita Ahuja, during her recent interaction with the media, where she questioned Govinda's appearance with his 'Roopa' co-star Rani Swarnkar. In visuals that went viral on social media, Govinda and Rani were seen posing for the paparazzi. Later, Sunita, while responding to Govinda's ongoing promotions, said, "Picture banna bhi toh chahiye... Beti ki umar ki ladki ko leke ghum raha hai, sharam toh aana chahiye thoda isko. Thoda standard toh hona chahiye. Very bad. He has lost his mind." (ANI)