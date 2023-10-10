Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    When Karan Johar got baffled on who is more nuanced in acting between Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (THROWBACK)

    Karan Johar was put in a tight spot when he had to pick the more proficient actor between Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in an old video clip that went VIRAL on the social media platform  Reddit. Scroll down to know more details about the same.

    When Karan Johar got baffled on who is more nuanced in acting between Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (THROWBACK) vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 4:06 PM IST

    The internet has been buzzing with anticipation since Karan Johar announced last week that his iconic talk show Koffee With Karan is coming with its eighth season. Fans have been waiting with bated breath for updates on the show. On Monday, Karan took to his Instagram to announce that Koffee With Karan Season 8 will premiere on October 26.

    ALSO READ: Have Prabhas, Anushka Shetty got married? Rumoured couple's 'wedding' photos go VIRAL - WATCH

    Karan shared a new promo for the show on his Instagram and said he was making a guest list for the show. The celebrity pairings for the show have often created a stir online, keeping fans on their toes. Amid this speculation, recent reports confirmed that Alia Bhatt will appear on the Koffee couch with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan.

    A video from an old episode has resurfaced on Reddit in which Karan picks his favourite actress between Kareena and Alia. The tables were turned on Karan when Malaika Arora took his seat as host and asked him some rapid-fire questions. Malaika asked, "Kareena Kapoor or Alia Bhatt, the more talented actor?" Karan initially struggled to come up with a reply. Getting some playful taunts from Aamir Khan, who says, "Aa gaya ooth pahaad ke neeche." He then said, "No, I can not say. Aamir Khan."

    Since Kareena and Alia will come together on KWK, here when he had to choose one of them, what are your expectations of the episode?
    byu/Complete-Sweet5222 inBollyBlindsNGossip

    The video went viral on Reddit. Netizens took to the comments section to express their views. One person wrote, "If he had gutsss, he should pick between them in front of them." Another added, "I think he will choose Alia." Another person commented, "He has different dynamics with both of them. Alia is like a daughter/student to him, while in the words of Karan, Kareena is someone he would marry if things were different in his life, but is now a sister he never had."

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra's hidden instagram account for daughter Malti Marie revealed; READ on

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 4:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jackky Bhagnani wishes girlfriend Rakul Preet on birthday, expresses love - READ SHG

    Jackky Bhagnani wishes girlfriend Rakul Preet on birthday, expresses love - READ

    Have Prabhas, Anushka Shetty got married? Rumoured couple's 'wedding' photos go VIRAL - WATCH vma

    Have Prabhas, Anushka Shetty got married? Rumoured couple's 'wedding' photos go VIRAL - WATCH

    Priyanka Chopra's hidden instagram account for daughter Malti Marie revealed; READ on SHG EAI

    Priyanka Chopra's hidden instagram account for daughter Malti Marie revealed; READ on

    Leo REVIEW Is Thalapathy Vijay action film worth watching Read FIRST reaction RBA

    Leo REVIEW: Is Thalapathy Vijay’s action film worth watching? Read FIRST reaction

    Nargis Fakhri takes a dig at Bollywood relationships says, 'No one knows the truth unless you have a friend' RKK

    Nargis Fakhri takes a dig at Bollywood relationships says, 'No one knows the truth unless you have a friend'

    Recent Stories

    Jackky Bhagnani wishes girlfriend Rakul Preet on birthday, expresses love - READ SHG

    Jackky Bhagnani wishes girlfriend Rakul Preet on birthday, expresses love - READ

    football Euro 2028 to be held in UK and Ireland; Italy and Turkey to co-host 2023 edition - check proposed venues snt

    Euro 2028 to be held in UK and Ireland; Italy and Turkey to co-host 2023 edition - check proposed venues

    Vivo V29 Pro is now AVAILABLE for sale in India 5 things to know before buying it gcw

    Vivo V29 Pro is now AVAILABLE for sale in India: 5 things to know before buying it

    Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert in 7 districts today rkn

    Kerala likely to receive heavy rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert in 7 districts today

    football ' Was able to realise my dream': Eden Hazard retires from football at 32; posts emotional farewell note snt

    ' Was able to realise my dream': Eden Hazard retires from football at 32; posts emotional farewell note

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon