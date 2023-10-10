Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Priyanka Chopra's hidden instagram account for daughter Malti Marie revealed; READ on

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, married in 2018, welcomed their daughter Malti in 2022. Surprisingly, Priyanka has a private instagram account dedicated to Maltie, revealing a hidden side of their family life.

    Priyanka Chopra occasionally shares adorable photos of her young daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, with her fans. The actress, along with her husband Nick Jonas, welcomed Malti through surrogacy in 2022. It wasn't until this past summer that Priyanka unveiled her daughter's face to the public. Interestingly, it has now come to light that there is a secret Instagram account dedicated to Malti. This account, named Malti Marie, was created in March 2022, and it is currently set to private. It follows only 13 people and has 14 followers, including both Priyanka and Nick. The account has posted three photos so far, and its profile picture features a young Malti alongside a goat.

    If indeed this account is intended for Malti, it's not surprising that the couple decided to create a dedicated space for their child. Malti was born on January 15, 2022, and spent her first 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022. Earlier this year, the couple embarked on their first trip with their daughter.

    Shifting gears to Priyanka's professional life, she was last seen in the Prime Video show 'Citadel' and was recently in London shooting for 'Heads of State.'

