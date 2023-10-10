Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Have Prabhas, Anushka Shetty got married? Rumoured couple's 'wedding' photos go VIRAL - WATCH

    Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are always long rumoured to be dating. However, the duo has maintained that they are just friends. Now, fans are in a frenzy as their marriage photos have gone VIRAL on X (formerly Twitter), which makes them think, has the rumoured couple got hitched?

    Have Prabhas, Anushka Shetty got married? Rumoured couple's 'wedding' photos go VIRAL - WATCH
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 2:26 PM IST

    Rumoured Tollywood couple Prabhas and Anushka Shetty's wedding photos have gone viral, but hold your horses. They have not tied the knot. Prabhas and Anushka have always been rumoured to be dating. Although the ardent #Pranushka fans on social media got convinced that Baahubali stars were together, Prabhas and Anushka have officially clarified that they are no more than just friends. Despite the clarification, fans have not stopped shipping them. As a result, a few fans reimagined Prabhas and Anushka as a romantic couple and even created their wedding photos using AI.

    In the photos which went VIRAL on X, Anushka is wearing traditional wedding attire and seated in the mandap with Prabhas. If that was not enough, a few fans imagined them with a baby. The photos have caught the attention of fandom. Many hope eagerly that Prabhas and Anushka get married in real life.

    Meanwhile, Anushka spoke to Gulte.com last month and opened up about her wedding plans. The actress said she is open to the idea but wants it to happen organically. Anushka said, "I would like it to happen organically and at the right time. Marriage will occur when it is meant to happen in my life. I believe it has its own timing."

    In the same interview, when asked if she would be reuniting with Prabhas for a project. Anushka said that the decision was not in her hands. She also mentioned that she is well aware that fans love their on-screen pairing. It will depend on a great story and vision. She shared that she hopes that makers can create a compelling script and character that both Prabhas and she can find interesting.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 2:26 PM IST
