    When Karan Johar asked Aishwarya Rai about 'Biggest Khan'; her answer left noted filmmaker stunned

    In the video, which has gone viral, Karan Johar is asking questions to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during the rapid-fire session. Aishwarya Rai's answer to KJo made everyone speechless. Read on to know more details on the same.

    First Published Sep 11, 2023, 1:42 PM IST

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoys a massive fan following. Fans love the actress not only for her beauty but also for her performances. She has been referred to as a beauty with a brain. In this old video, we can see it. A video from Koffee With Karan is going viral on social media. Aishwarya Rai, giving sarcastic answers during the rapid-fire session, has left Karan Johar speechless. Fans are loving it.

    In the video shared by Reddit, we can see Karan asking Aishwarya different questions like What would be your best advertising line?. "I am totally worth it," she replied. "Can you pass a mirror without looking into it?" She answers, "Yeah, why upset the mirror? Sanjay Bhansali or Mani Ratnam? I am very fortunate they both chose me. Shahrukh, Saif, Aamir, Salman, The Khans of all seasons? We are Bachchans for all seasons. And the name is not Khan. At the end of the video, Karan was saying, Oh God.

    Aishwarya's most savage rapid fire round.
    byu/PressureInitial3262 inBollyBlindsNGossip

    As soon as the video was shared, fans started praising Aishwarya for her replies. One of the fans wrote, "Feisty witty and hot!!!! She was one of a kind. Love the ooooh at the end." Another wrote, "We are Bachchans for all seasons, and my name is not Khan. Is THE MOST ICONIC CLAPBACK EVER!!! I miss this Ash! The woman is very clever & very witty. She hides it under all those layers of diplomacy & preening sweetness."

