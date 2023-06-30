When is Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni's daughter's naming ceremony? Read details

On June 20, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni welcomed a baby daughter. The cradle and naming ceremony for the baby will take place today, June 30. It is reported that who's who of the film industry and politicians are expected to attend the event and bless the couple and their daughter.

On June 23, Ram Charan and Upasana brought their daughter home. The RRR star disclosed during a press conference that the mother and baby are doing well. The cradle ceremony for Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter will take held in Hyderabad on June 30. Vamsi and Shekhar, publicists, confirmed the news on Twitter. The couple had already decided on a name for their daughter, which they would give to her in a customary ceremony.

Arrangements are being made at their home, and the gold-white motif is also being used in the design. On June 20, Ram Charan and Upasana became parents for the first time. The couple decided to have a child after 11 years of marriage.

Fans and relatives greeted them as they returned home with their daughter. Upasana posted their first family photo on social media. "Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one," she wrote. @alwaysramcharan @alwaysrhyme (sic), thank you for all of your love and blessings."

Ram Charan said during a press conference that his daughter looks like him. They've taken a vacation from work to spend time with their daughter and family.