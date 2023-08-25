When Amitabh Bachchan's mother gave warning to Khuda Gawah producer before Afghanistan shoot; KNOW details

The mother of Big B, Teji Bachchan, had clearly warned film producer Manoj Desai that he must not come back again to India if something happened to her son during the shoot of Khuda Gawah that was about to happen in Afghanistan.

Amitabh Bachchan needs no introduction. All the times he has put his life at grave risk and danger for his movies is a well-known fact. Called Shahenshah of Bollywood for a reason, Amitabh Bachchan has a massive fan following at his time that no other star has witnessed. After his near-death experience on the sets of Coolie during a fight sequence, the life of Amitabh Bachchan was again potentially in danger when he shot for the film Khuda Gawah in Afghanistan. The film was released in 1992. In Khuda Gawah, Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role alongside Sridevi.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon gained 15 kgs in 3 months for 'Mimi'? Here's how she shed it

For the film, the two had to travel to Afghanistan, the war-torn country, with the entire cast and crew. And now, in a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, the movie producer, Manoj Desai, fondly opened up and also recollected how he got a warning from the mother of Big B, Teji Bachchan and the mom of Sridevi before he left for the shoot.

Opening up on what strict warning was given to him by the mother of Big B, Teji Bachchan and also the mother of Sridevi before they left for shooting in Afghanistan in this new conversational interview, Manoj Desai said, "When I met Teji Bachchan, she said ‘Agar Munna ko kuch hua, aur Jaya ne white saree pehni toh tu vahan suicide karna. Teri wife bhi white saree pehenegi (If something happens to my son, and Jaya has to wear a white saree, then you kill yourself. Your wife will also wear a white saree)."

Opening up on how the mother of late Bollywood diva Sridevi gave him a strong warning before her daughter went with the entire film crew to Afghanistan for the shooting schedule of Khuda Gawah, Manoj Desai added, "If something happens to her. You do not need to come back. If you come back, I will kill you." The film Khuda Gawah was released in 1992. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Baadshah Khan, while Sridevi played the role of Benazir.

ALSO READ: Newly single Britney Spears faces flak from PETA for buying new puppy post-divorce