Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Amitabh Bachchan's mother gave warning to Khuda Gawah producer before Afghanistan shoot; KNOW details

    The mother of Big B, Teji Bachchan, had clearly warned film producer Manoj Desai that he must not come back again to India if something happened to her son during the shoot of Khuda Gawah that was about to happen in Afghanistan.

    When Amitabh Bachchan's mother gave warning to Khuda Gawah producer before Afghanistan shoot; KNOW details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 25, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

    Amitabh Bachchan needs no introduction. All the times he has put his life at grave risk and danger for his movies is a well-known fact. Called Shahenshah of Bollywood for a reason, Amitabh Bachchan has a massive fan following at his time that no other star has witnessed. After his near-death experience on the sets of Coolie during a fight sequence, the life of Amitabh Bachchan was again potentially in danger when he shot for the film Khuda Gawah in Afghanistan. The film was released in 1992. In Khuda Gawah, Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role alongside Sridevi.

    ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon gained 15 kgs in 3 months for 'Mimi'? Here's how she shed it

    For the film, the two had to travel to Afghanistan, the war-torn country, with the entire cast and crew. And now, in a recent interview with a leading entertainment portal, the movie producer, Manoj Desai, fondly opened up and also recollected how he got a warning from the mother of Big B, Teji Bachchan and the mom of Sridevi before he left for the shoot.

    Opening up on what strict warning was given to him by the mother of Big B, Teji Bachchan and also the mother of Sridevi before they left for shooting in Afghanistan in this new conversational interview, Manoj Desai said, "When I met Teji Bachchan, she said ‘Agar Munna ko kuch hua, aur Jaya ne white saree pehni toh tu vahan suicide karna. Teri wife bhi white saree pehenegi (If something happens to my son, and Jaya has to wear a white saree, then you kill yourself. Your wife will also wear a white saree)."

    Opening up on how the mother of late Bollywood diva Sridevi gave him a strong warning before her daughter went with the entire film crew to Afghanistan for the shooting schedule of Khuda Gawah, Manoj Desai added, "If something happens to her. You do not need to come back. If you come back, I will kill you." The film Khuda Gawah was released in 1992. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Baadshah Khan, while Sridevi played the role of Benazir.

    ALSO READ: Newly single Britney Spears faces flak from PETA for buying new puppy post-divorce

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hrithik Roshan applauds Naseeruddin Shah's 'Man Woman Man Woman,' starring girlfriend Saba Azad ATG

    Hrithik Roshan applauds Naseeruddin Shah's 'Man Woman Man Woman,' starring girlfriend Saba Azad

    Kriti Sanon gained 15 kgs in 3 months for 'Mimi'? Here's how she shed it ATG

    Kriti Sanon gained 15 kgs in 3 months for 'Mimi'? Here's how she shed it

    Newly single Britney Spears faces flak from PETA for buying new puppy post-divorce vma

    Newly single Britney Spears faces flak from PETA for buying new puppy post-divorce

    Toby REVIEW: Is Raj B Shetty's action Kannada film worth YOUR time? Read this RBA

    Toby REVIEW: Is Raj B Shetty's action Kannada film worth YOUR time? Read this

    Gadar 2: Composer Uttam Singh claims makers did not ask permission before using his songs vma

    Gadar 2: Composer Uttam Singh claims makers did not ask permission before using his songs

    Recent Stories

    After Chandrayaan-3 success, ISRO chief S Somanath's old partying video goes viral WATCH AJR

    After Chandrayaan-3 success, ISRO chief S Somanath's old partying video goes viral | WATCH

    Hrithik Roshan applauds Naseeruddin Shah's 'Man Woman Man Woman,' starring girlfriend Saba Azad ATG

    Hrithik Roshan applauds Naseeruddin Shah's 'Man Woman Man Woman,' starring girlfriend Saba Azad

    Onam 2023: Try these 7 exquisite tangy twists to elevate your sadhya LMA

    Onam 2023: Try these 7 exquisite tangy twists to elevate your sadhya

    Jio Bharat phone to go on sale from August 28 Check out features price and more gcw

    Jio Bharat phone to go on sale from August 28; Check out features, price and more

    Kriti Sanon gained 15 kgs in 3 months for 'Mimi'? Here's how she shed it ATG

    Kriti Sanon gained 15 kgs in 3 months for 'Mimi'? Here's how she shed it

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon