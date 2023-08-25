Kriti Sanon gained 15 kgs in 3 months for 'Mimi'? Here's how she shed it

Kriti Sanon's remarkable transformation for 'Mimi' saw her gain 15kg in 3 months, halting workouts and embracing authenticity. Her dedication to the role earned her a National Award, highlighting her commitment to craft and character immersion---by Amrita Ghosh

Kriti Sanon, the versatile actress who debuted with the film ‘Heropanti’ opposite to Tiger Shroff, has managed to carve out a niche for herself in the industry for her acting prowess. The latest addition to the high accolades she has been receiving is the National Award for Best Actress for her exceptional performance in the Laxman Utekar film ‘Mimi’. For the unversed she played the role of a surrogate mother in Mimi. The 69th National Film Awards were announced yesterday in Delhi and the best actress award was jointly given to Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt, for Mimi and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively.

What sets this achievement apart is the transformative effort that Kriti Sanon invested in portraying her character authentically. The actress candidly shared her experience via an Instagram video, shedding light on the considerable weight gain she embraced to embody her character effectively. Sanon revealed that she intentionally gained 15 kilograms for her role in "Mimi," a task that proved to be far from easy as it posed challenges she hadn't foreseen.

Gaining this significant amount of weight in a span of just three months was no small feat. Kriti Sanon admitted that this process demanded her to completely halt her workout routine, including activities like yoga, for the entirety of the three-month period. This hiatus had an impact on her stamina and flexibility, which she later diligently worked on to regain.

In an Instagram video, the actress showcased her determination to shed the excess weight she had gained. The footage featured her engaging in a rigorous workout regimen and practicing yoga to prepare for her role in the song "Param Sundari." This showcase of commitment not only highlights her professionalism but also serves as an inspiration to her fans and peers alike.

The dedication Kriti Sanon displayed extended beyond just her physical transformation. She disclosed that director Laxman Utekar had envisioned her character's face to reflect the appearance of pregnancy. In order to achieve this, the actress embraced a diet that included indulging in burgers and pizzas. This commitment to authenticity, despite the challenges it posed, showcases the lengths to which Sanon went to immerse herself in her character.

Kriti revealed that all the pain she had undertaken to ace her role in the movie bore fruit when she saw herself on screen. She looked genuinely pregnant after having gained that much weight which helped her essay her role effectively. It should be noted here that Mimi is a remake of the 2011 Marathi film, ‘Mala Aai Vhhacychy’. The film also boasts of stellar performances from Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, and Sai Tamhankar. The film garnered further recognition as Pankaj Tripathi secured the 69th National Award for Best Supporting Actor.

In addition to its National Award recognition, "Mimi" also clinched three awards at the 67th Filmfare Awards, including Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress. This multi-dimensional success stands as a testament to the dedication, commitment, and skill of the entire cast and crew, particularly Kriti Sanon, whose transformative journey for the role stands as a remarkable milestone in her acting career.