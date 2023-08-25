Newly single Britney Spears faces flak from PETA for buying new puppy post-divorce

While Britney Spears is beaming brightly and brimming with joy about her new puppy, PETA has raised concerns about her decision to purchase the animal rather than adopt one from a shelter. PETA has slammed Britney's decision to buy a new puppy.

Pop sensation Britney Spears is facing a new challenge after her recent divorce from Sam Asghari. The Toxic singer introduced her new furry companion, a white puppy named Snow, to her followers on Instagram. While Britney is thrilled about her new addition, PETA has raised concerns about her decision to purchase the puppy rather than adopt one from a shelter. In the video, Snow is having a good playtime with the singer on her bed and floor. Although Britney expressed her excitement, the comment section for the post was turned off by the Grammy-winning songstress. Sharing this post, the artist wrote, "Introducing Snow, the new edition to the family. It is her world. And we all live in it."

Criticising the singer, a spokesperson from PETA told a leading global entertainment portal, "When influential people buy puppies, puppy mills cheer. The animal shelters watch the homeless animal crisis get even worse. With this cutesy post, Britney Spears has sentenced countless deserving dogs in shelters to more days without love, a comfy bed to curl up on or a chance at real life." The organisation also stated, "She could have been a force for good and adopted, but she chose to be toxic. Animals will pay with their lives."

According to reports, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari had 5 dogs together. Following their divorce, they reached an agreement regarding custody of their furry companions. Recently, Sam was walking their Doberman named Porsha, the dog he had initially purchased to protect Britney. Meanwhile, Sam will keep Porsha, while the singer has four other dogs, including an Australian Shepherd named Sawyer, her Yorkie named Hannah and two other smaller dogs. Sam and Britney are comfortable with the arrangement regarding the distribution of the dogs.

After days of speculation, Britney Spears confirmed the separation news with Sam Asghari earlier this week. Addressing the issue amidst them, the singer mentioned that being together for six years was a powerful time. However, she clarified that she would not share details of why the separation happened, as she believed it was their private matter.

