    When Aishwarya Rai got Rs 1500 for a day job; read details

    Aishwarya Rai won Miss World in 1994, yet she was paid Rs 1500 for a modelling contract just two years prior. Here are some photos from the session.

    Bangalore, First Published May 25, 2022, 8:40 AM IST

    A copy of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's modelling invoice from her early career has surfaced on the internet. As we can see, Aishwarya Rai was paid Rs 1500 for a modelling assignment.

    Aishwarya Rai has hit the pinnacle of both the modelling and acting industries, although she, like everyone else, began her career with low-paying jobs. Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre, Tejaswini Kolhapure, and others were featured in a fashion catalogue 30 years ago, photos from the session, and a bill for Rs 1500 have been released online.

    The bill dates back to May 23, 1992, roughly two years before she won the coveted Miss World title in 1994. The bill, states that Aishwarya, who was "about 18 years old" at the time, "accepted to work as a model" for a company named Krupa Kreations. A Reddit user uploaded a screenshot of the amount Aishwarya charged for her job. 

    The law has her signature at the bottom and notes that the agreement was reached in Mumbai (then Bombay). Aishwarya's address has been found to be in Khar, in the Ram Laxmi Nivas building.

    Vimal Upadhyay, a Twitter user, posted images from the magazine session in a series of tweets, replete with catalogue shots and the magazine cover. One of the tweets read, "Hello, Today I am celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Fashion Catalogue published by me. Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre, Niki Aneja, Tejaswini Kolhapure were few of the models posed for this Catalogue (sic)."

    Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently made her 21st appearance at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where she is a regular on the red carpet.

    Last Updated May 25, 2022, 8:40 AM IST
