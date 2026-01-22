Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu’s 2005 song Teri Dulhan Sajaungi from Barsaat has gone viral again, with fans recreating dance videos, prompting Priyanka to share her fun and wholesome reaction online.

Bollywood divas Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Bipasha Basu famously featured in the song 'Teri Dulhan Sajaungi' from the 2005 film 'Barsaat'.

Two decades after the film's release, the song has once again caught the internet's attention, turning into a viral trend across social media platforms. As fans widely recreated dance videos on the song, Priyanka Chopra couldn't help but share her wholesome reaction to its popularity.

Resharing a series of fun videos of fans dancing to the song, Priyanka tagged co-stars Bipasha Basu and Bobby Deol and wrote, “Barsaat is the new trend?”



In another story, she gave a special mention to Bipasha and added, "lol..babies." The 'Alone' star, in a quick response, said, "and now Hot mammas."



The 2005 film 'Barsaat' featured Bobby Deol in the lead opposite Bipasha Basu and Priyanka Chopra. Directed by Suneel Darshan, the film's story revolves around an ambitious young man who dreams to design cars. However, his life takes a different turn when he falls in love with Anna, even after being married to Kajal for three years.

PeeCee, who is known for being quite active on social media, recently also hopped onto the internet's nostalgic wave, reflecting straight back to 2016.

Joining the 2016 trend, PeeCee took to her Instagram account to share a series of throwback pictures from what many call one of the biggest years of her life.





On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in the pirate film The Bluff. She plays a strong character named Bloody Mary in the movie, which will stream on Prime Video from February 25.

Bipasha Basu has been away from films for some time now. After her daughter's birth, she has since focused on her new role as a mother, dedicating her time to raising Devi. (ANI)