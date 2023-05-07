Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What obstacles did Katy Perry face during King Charles coronation? Know details here

    On Sunday, May 7, the 'Firework' singer will perform at Windsor Castle alongside Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, and the British musical group.

    What obstacles did Katy Perry face during King Charles coronation? Know details here ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 7, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

    Katy Perry was among the prominent people invited to His Majesty King Charles III's "intimate" coronation, but the pop sensation had some difficulties at the formal event. The singer of "Wide Awake" didn't know exactly where she sat throughout the coronation. In a video, the 38-year-old singer stumbles through Westminster Abbey's congested aisles in search of her designated place. After the video went viral, the singer quickly became a meme on Twitter. She appeared to have trouble locating her seat because she wore a big netted hat. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

    ALSO READ: Dune 2 trailer OUT: Witness Timothee Chalamet's war against Harkonnens alongside Zendaya in sci-fi adventure

    Twitter backlash: Twitter users mocked the singer for looking lost at King Charles III's coronation. One user tweeted, "Lol. Just find a seat!" Another user wrote, "How embarrassing." Another one said, "She can't see over her bloody hat."  Another Twitter user said, "The way she's trying to look for her seat with that hat, it's adorable and funny simultaneously." "Is Katy Perry still looking for her seat?" a fan questioned.

    How did Katy Perry react? The singer took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "don't worry guys, i found my seat."

    Perry donned a lavender two-piece dress with a floral brooch on her jacket, white heels, a matching purse, gloves, a pearl necklace, and big gold earrings. She enhanced her outfit by wearing a large, British-style fascinator made of net on the side of her head.

    ALSO READ: Fast X trailer OUT: 7 reasons why you must not miss Vin Diesel's adrenaline-car adventure

    Last Updated May 7, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kareena Kapoor's gesture as beggar tried touching her wins hearts - WATCH vma

    Kareena Kapoor's gesture as beggar tried touching her wins hearts - WATCH

    Urfi Javed swarmed by fans for selfies at airport; actress tells them 'paise nikalo' - WATCH vma

    Urfi Javed swarmed by fans for selfies at airport; actress tells them 'paise nikalo' - WATCH

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid seen together at restaurant amid patch-up rumors; know details vma

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid seen together at restaurant amid patch-up rumors; know details

    Rabindra Jayanti 2023 Interesting facts about Rabindranath Tagore early life and his work MSW

    Rabindra Jayanti 2023: Interesting facts about Rabindranath Tagore’s early life and his work

    Kichcha Sudeep friend Ramesh Kitty arrested for sending him threat letter also to leak his private videos MSW

    Kichcha Sudeep’s friend Ramesh Kitty arrested for sending him threat letter, also to leak his private videos

    Recent Stories

    ICC World Cup 2023: PCB asks 'written guarantee' from BCCI for Pakistan participation - Details here-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: PCB asks 'written guarantee' from BCCI for Pakistan's participation - Details here

    Kareena Kapoor's gesture as beggar tried touching her wins hearts - WATCH vma

    Kareena Kapoor's gesture as beggar tried touching her wins hearts - WATCH

    Karnataka Election 2023 What about seeking proof from PM Modi over his allegations Kapil Sibal writes to EC gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: What about seeking proof from PM Modi over his allegations, Kapil Sibal asks EC

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Expect Sunday maha panchayat to be a huge success' - Protesting grapplers-ayh

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: 'Expect Sunday's maha panchayat to be a huge success' - Protesting grapplers

    Karnataka Election 2023 PM Modi holds 10 km roadshow in Bengaluru people shower welcome with flowers gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023: Huge crowd gathers for PM Modi's mega roadshow in Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon