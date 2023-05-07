What obstacles did Katy Perry face during King Charles coronation? Know details here

On Sunday, May 7, the 'Firework' singer will perform at Windsor Castle alongside Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, and the British musical group.

Katy Perry was among the prominent people invited to His Majesty King Charles III's "intimate" coronation, but the pop sensation had some difficulties at the formal event. The singer of "Wide Awake" didn't know exactly where she sat throughout the coronation. In a video, the 38-year-old singer stumbles through Westminster Abbey's congested aisles in search of her designated place. After the video went viral, the singer quickly became a meme on Twitter. She appeared to have trouble locating her seat because she wore a big netted hat.

Twitter backlash: Twitter users mocked the singer for looking lost at King Charles III's coronation. One user tweeted, "Lol. Just find a seat!" Another user wrote, "How embarrassing." Another one said, "She can't see over her bloody hat." Another Twitter user said, "The way she's trying to look for her seat with that hat, it's adorable and funny simultaneously." "Is Katy Perry still looking for her seat?" a fan questioned.

How did Katy Perry react? The singer took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "don't worry guys, i found my seat."

Perry donned a lavender two-piece dress with a floral brooch on her jacket, white heels, a matching purse, gloves, a pearl necklace, and big gold earrings. She enhanced her outfit by wearing a large, British-style fascinator made of net on the side of her head.

