    Fast X trailer OUT: 7 reasons why you must not miss Vin Diesel's adrenaline-car adventure

    After a long wait, the makers ended the fans' anticipation by dropping the much-awaited trailer for the much-awaited Vin Diesel starrer film, Fast X.

    Fast X trailer OUT: 7 reasons why you must not miss Vin Diesel's adrenaline-car adventure vma
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 3, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

    It is a universal fact that all children and youth today grew up watching iconic Fast and Furious films, which have been an integral part of their life. We can never forget the thrill-filled action sequences, the fight between Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the army of villains to survive and be the best when it is about car racing. 

    The rush of energy and euphoria while witnessing Dom Toretto and his crew outsmarting the villains in a deadly fight on the streets with their beast of cars is unmissable. Before Fast X, the final chapter within the cult Fast and Furious film franchise, releases this month on May 19, Here are the seven reasons why you should not miss out on watching the film.

    1. Vin Diesel's comeback as Dom Toretto is smashing:

    In the trailer, we see that Vin Diesel's character Dom Toretto is back for one final dopamine and action-filled ride of deadly cars to protect his family and crew from menacing Dante (Jason Momoa).

    2. Dom Toretto and Letty's relationship underwent many rough phases:

    In the trailer, we see clips from all earlier films in the Fast saga, describing emotional undertones and delicately woven bond between Dominic aka Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel), and his better half, Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), who undergo many highs and lows but always stay stronger.

    3. The deadly face-off and fight between Dom and Dante:

    The final chapter finally reveals the evil villain Dante (Jason Momoa), who has a vendetta against Dom and his family. To take revenge, Dante kidnaps Dom's son. It ticks off Dominic and pushes his wrong buttons.

    4. Dante and Dom's action sequences are thrilling and lethal:

    Jason Momoa (Dante) is an evil and menacing villain whose entry in the trailer is full of fireworks and causes damage and chaotic events in Dom's personal life. The uproar he causes forms crux of the final film, with a last huge battle happening between him and Dante.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    5. Dante causes unprecedented destruction to take his father's death revenge:

    The Fast X trailer revealed that dashing antagonist Dante is the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes, played by Joaquim de Almeida, who is aiming for revenge for his late father's death that happened in Fast Five.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    6. The main cast of Fast X with multi-layered performances:

    Fast X brings back recurring cast members Diesel, Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, Charlize Theron, and Scott Eastwood. Besides Momoa, the newcomer stars include The Suicide Squad fame Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, and Puerto Rican legend Rita Moreno as Dom’s grandmother. The ensemble starcast with super skilled and finest performances has increased curiosity among fans.

    7. Fast X's arrival is being awaited by car enthusiasts and action lovers in theatres:

    Fast X is the first chapter of a two-part story. It is ready and set to bring the franchise to an end. Fast X, the film, is set to be part one of a two-part story that will conclude the Fast and Furious franchise after two decades.

    Much awaited trailer of Fast X is out now. You can also watch it here

    Last Updated May 3, 2023, 11:04 AM IST
