Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    What happened to Aishwarya Rai's arm? Did Mrs Bachchan break her arm? Read details

    Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai was seen wearing a cast at the Cannes 2024 Film Festival. Despite her injury, she aced her style game on the red carpet.

    What happened to Aishwarya Rai's arm? Did Mrs Bachchan break her arm? Read details? RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 22, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a sling with a white cast around her wrist at Cannes 2024, disturbing fans. The actress attended the famous film festival with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Despite her injuries, she nailed her style game. She also returned to the spotlight on Monday when she came out to vote with a sling on her hand. Although Aishwarya has kept quiet about her condition, a report revealed how she harmed herself.

    How did Aishwarya Rai break her arm?
    According to Mid-Day, the event occurred on May 11. Aishwarya allegedly shattered her wrist after suffering a terrible tumble at her Mumbai home. According to the article, she opted to complete her job responsibilities while the swelling in her hand went down. She is scheduled to have surgery once her physicians have approved her.

    Also Read: LeBron James: Celebrating 8 unforgettable moments from his basketball legacy

    “Two days after her fall, she did her costume fittings with her designers, and only requested that they ensure that the venue was spacious and comfortable so that she could avoid another injury. The brand was thankful and appreciative that she met her share of the deal despite being in pain,” a source told Mid-Day.

    “Her doctors had stated that she could undergo surgery after the swelling had subsided, and had granted permission to travel for the festival. She is likely to be seen in a splint for a month, and will subsequently undergo physiotherapy to regain her strength,” the insider added.

    Also Read: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding: Venue to guest list

    Aishwarya Rai at Cannes 2024:
    Aishwarya Rai wowed audiences during the 77th Cannes Film Festival in 2024. The actress gave two jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet, but what impressed many was her ability to pose flawlessly while wearing a cast on her hand.

    On the job front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2. The actress has yet to reveal her next project. 

    Last Updated May 22, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan apologized to Suresh Raina, Akash Chopra for THIS reason; Read on ATG

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan apologized to Suresh Raina, Akash Chopra for THIS reason; Read on

    Heeramandi star Manisha Koirala meets UK PM Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street (Photos) RBA

    Heeramandi star Manisha Koirala meets UK PM Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing Street (Photos)

    Is Rakhi Sawant's life at risk? Ex-husband Ritesh claims actress is getting death threats RBA

    Is Rakhi Sawant's life at risk? Ex-husband Ritesh claims actress is getting death threats

    SAVI trailer: Divya Khossla on a mission to save her husband, Anil Kapoor takes over as powerful villain RKK

    SAVI trailer: Divya Khossla on a mission to save her husband, Anil Kapoor takes over as powerful villain

    Life Virat-Anushka, Katrina Kaif-Vickey Kaushal to deliver their baby in London RBA

    Like Virat-Anushka, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to deliver their baby in London; here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    F1 Max Verstappen's wisdom: 10 quotes to fuel your drive to success osf

    Max Verstappen's wisdom: 10 quotes to fuel your drive to success

    Kerala: Court pronounces death sentence to three accused in Santhakumari murder case anr

    Kerala: Court pronounces death sentence to three accused in Santhakumari murder case

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan does signature pose as KKR enters finals RKK

    IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan does signature pose as KKR enters finals

    IPL 2024: Bengaluru fan offers free Pani Puri if RCB win finals and lift maiden IPL trophy vkp

    IPL 2024: Bengaluru fan offers free Pani Puri if RCB win finals and lift maiden IPL trophy

    Gold rate on May 22: Check 22 and 24 carat city-wise price gcw

    Gold rate on May 22: Check 22 and 24 carat city-wise price

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon