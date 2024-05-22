Entertainment

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding

Venue to guest list, all you need to know

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding festivities are all set to begin soon.

Date

As per reports, it will take place from May 28 to May 30.

Venue

The Ambani family will welcome over 800 guests on a three-day luxury voyage cruise.

Location

The cruise will start from Italy to southern France, covering a distance of 4380 kilometers.

Expected Guests

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt are all expected to attend. 

Guests and staff members

In addition to the 800 guests, 600 hospitality personnel will be present, according to reports.

Wedding

Anant Ambani will marry his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant on July 12. 

