    What did Prathyusha Garimella write in her suicide note? Fashion designer found dead in her apartment

    On Saturday, June 12, fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella allegedly committed suicide at her home in Hyderabad's MLA colony.
     

    Bangalore, First Published Jun 13, 2022, 5:58 PM IST

    Fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella allegedly committed herself at her home in Hyderabad's MLA colony on Saturday. Her clientele included some prominent Tollywood and Bollywood personalities, and she maintained a fashion studio in Banjara Hills.

    Prathyusha was discovered in the bathroom, according to Banjara Hills CI, and it is thought that she committed herself by breathing carbon monoxide. The deceased has been sent to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem examination.

     Police suspect suicide and stated that she was battling depression. Reportedly, they also found a suicide note, which allegedly reads, “This is not my wished life…! I don’t want to be a burden to my parents…! Every day, I am crying. Sorry to my parents, and all my friends and well-wishers… -Prathyusha Garimella."

    Prathyusha Garimella's watchmen reportedly contacted the police and her family after she did not open the doors of her store. Parthyusha went to her boutique on Saturday morning, and when she didn't come out until the afternoon, he went and pounded on the door, according to the watchmen. He alerted Prathyusha's relatives after receiving no answer. Parthyusha's body has also been detained in Osmania Hospital for post-mortem testing, according to news agency ANI.

    Prathyusha Garimella died after inhaling carbon monoxide, according to police. The substance that was discovered in Prathyusha's bathroom has been transferred to a forensic lab for analysis.

    After Parthyusha Garimella’s death, Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela tweeted, “My bestie my dearest friend. Gone too soon. She had the best of everything, career, friends and family - yet succumbed to depression. Post this incident, truly believe that karmic baggage passes through lifetimes. We pray for her peace".

    Prathyusha studied fashion design in the US and started her career in Hyderabad. She started a label under her name in 2013. Prathyusa's store in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, is named for her. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sara Ali Khan, Kajal Aggarwal, Gauahar Khan, Raveena Tandon, Huma Qureshi, and Neha Dhupia are among the Bollywood and South film industry stars she has dressed.

