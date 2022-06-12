Who is Shreya Dhanwanthary, why is she trending? Check out her 7 viral bikini pictures

Shreya Dhanwanthary, who is well-known for her roles in The Family Man and Scam 1992, poses in teeny-weeny bikinis and flaunting her perfect body

Shreya Dhanwanthary is well known for her roles in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and The Family Man. However, it appears that the actress is now on a bikini photo-sharing binge.



Shreya's too-hot-to-handle looks have been leaving everyone speechless recently. Even on Friday, the actress posted a series of photos on her official Instagram account in which she can be seen standing on a beach in revealing swimwear.

Shreya may be seen flaunting her incredibly toned figure against the backdrop of a clear sky and tranquil lake.



Shreya Dhanwanthary's photos, unsurprisingly, are causing a stir on social media and have left netizens speechless. Fire and red heart emojis abound in the comments section of her article.



Shreya Dhanwanthary is a fitness freak, and her toned figure speaks volumes about her dedication. In a brown bikini, Shreya flaunted her hour-glass body and exquisite curves.

Shreya Dhanwanthary's photos, unsurprisingly, are causing a stir on social media and have left netizens speechless. Fire and red heart emojis abound in the comments section of her article.



In an orange bikini, Shreya Dhanwanthary flaunted her hourglass body and exquisite curves. On the beach, the actress reprised her Baywatch moment in a red hot bikini.



Shreya reprised her Baywatch moment on the beach while wearing a red hot bikini. Shreya is seen sitting back and gazing out at the boundless ocean, flaunting her perfect back. Also Read: Is Sonam Kapoor a 'Wannabe Rihanna'? Netizens brutally troll her for flaunting baby bump