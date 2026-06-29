Welcome To The Jungle is off to a flying start at the box office. The Akshay Kumar-starrer has earned Rs 93.20 crore worldwide in just three days and is now eyeing the Rs 100 crore milestone.

Welcome To The Jungle continues winning at the box office with an impressive third-day jump. Led by Akshay Kumar and a star-studded cast, the comedy entertainer is now just a step away from the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide after a strong opening weekend.

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Day 3 collections give the film a major boost

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle maintained its solid box office momentum on Sunday, collecting Rs 24.75 crore nett in India on Day 3. The comedy was screened across 10,867 shows, taking its total domestic nett earnings to Rs 63.75 crore, while its India gross collection climbed to Rs 76.50 crore.

The film has shown consistent growth since its release. After earning Rs 15.25 crore on Friday, it jumped to Rs 20 crore on Saturday before posting its biggest single-day collection on Sunday.

Worldwide total nears Rs 100 crore

The film also continued performing well overseas, adding Rs 6 crore on Day 3. Its international gross now stands at Rs 16.70 crore, pushing the worldwide gross collection to Rs 93.20 crore in just three days.

The box office journey began with paid previews on June 25, which contributed Rs 3.75 crore nett, ahead of the official June 26 release. Occupancy rises across key markets Audience response improved throughout Sunday, with overall occupancy touching 41 per cent. Morning shows recorded 18.23 per cent occupancy, which rose sharply to 52.69 per cent in the afternoon before peaking at 65.15 per cent during night shows.

Among major centres, NCR hosted the highest number of shows, while Ahmedabad recorded the strongest occupancy at 58.8 per cent, reflecting the film's growing popularity across key markets.