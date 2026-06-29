Venkatesh Daggubati and Srinidhi Shetty's upcoming action-comedy thriller, 'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK 47,' is set to release on October 2, 2026. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the makers also unveiled new posters for the film.

Actors Venkatesh Daggubati and Srinidhi Shetty's starrer 'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK 47' has announced its release date, much to the excitement of fans eagerly awaiting the film. The upcoming action-comedy thriller, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, is set to release on October 2, 2026.

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On Sunday, the makers shared new posters from the film along with the caption, "A date for every family to remember. The doors of Aadarsha Kutumbam open worldwide on OCTOBER 2nd." Take a look A date for every family to remember ❤️ The doors of #AadarshaKutumbam open worldwide on OCTOBER 2nd ✨#AK47OnOCT2nd#AK47 | #Venky77 | #VenkateshXTrivikram Victory @VenkyMama #Trivikram @SrinidhiShetty7 @musicthaman #SRadhaKrishna @vamsi84 @dop007 pic.twitter.com/TSoxlVMDDU — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) June 27, 2026

About 'Aadarsha Kutumbam'

The film marks the reunion of Venkatesh Daggubati and filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. Their collaboration was officially announced earlier this year and quickly created a buzz on social media. Actress Srinidhi Shetty will play the female lead. The project was officially announced in 2025, with Venkatesh Daggubati unveiling the film. Sharing the announcement of shoot beginning, the makers wrote, "Presenting #VenkateshXTrivikram as 'Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 - AK 47'. Shoot begins today. In cinemas, Summer 2026. #AK47 | #AadarshaKutumbam | #Venky77." The first look promised a complete family entertainer.

Venkatesh's Other Projects

Meanwhile, another major project featuring Venkatesh has also gone on floors. Director Anil Ravipudi's upcoming film with Venkatesh and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, tentatively titled VenkyAnil5, began production with a traditional muhurat pooja ceremony in Hyderabad on June 18.

Sharing a video from the launch ceremony on Instagram, Suresh Productions wrote, "ANDDDDD!!!! #VenkyAnil5 - #NKRAR2 kicks off in style. Welcoming @keerthysureshofficial and @krithi.shetty_official to the MADNESS." The video featured Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram, and Keerthy Suresh at the ceremony. Fans also flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages as work on the film officially began.

Venkatesh was recently seen in Mana ShankaraVaraPrasad Garu, which turned out to be a box-office hit. Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara and Chiranjeevi. (ANI)