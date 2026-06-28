Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome To The Jungle' saw a significant 37.12% jump in box office collections on its second day. The Ahmed Khan directorial has amassed a total of Rs 40.42 crore in India, including paid previews and a strong Saturday.

Akshay Kumar's 'Welcome To The Jungle' witnessed a strong jump at the box office on its second day, giving the comedy a solid boost after its release. The film, directed by Ahmed Khan and written by the late Neeraj Vohra, hit theatres on Friday after paid previews on Thursday evening. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film recorded a 37.12 per cent jump in collections on Saturday. The slapstick comedy also performed better on Saturday than on its opening day, with collections picking up throughout the day.

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Box Office Collections in Detail

As per the official figures shared by Adarsh, 'Welcome To The Jungle' collected Rs 4.07 crore from Thursday previews, followed by Rs 15.33 crore on Friday and Rs 21.02 crore on Saturday. With this, the film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 40.42 crore.

Take a look And the word of mouth has come into play... #WelcomeToTheJungle registers substantial growth [37.12℅] on Saturday, coming immediately after the holiday on Friday – a rarity, considering most films witness a decline after a holiday. That clearly indicates the entertainer has… pic.twitter.com/EZrlk7KlCY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2026

Star-Studded Ensemble Cast

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film features a massive ensemble cast, including Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, and Urvashi Rautela, among others. (ANI)