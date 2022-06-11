Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weekend Watch: Jayeshbhai Jordaar to Intimacy, 7 shows to enjoy on Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix and more

    Here are some shows released on June 10 that you may watch with your family and enjoy your weekend!

    Weekend Watch: Jayeshbhai Jordaar to Intimacy, 7 shows to enjoy on Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix and more RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jun 11, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    To make their weekends even more enjoyable, everyone nowadays wants to have a nice watchlist on their OTT platform accounts. Users may add their favourite material to their watchlists by streaming giants releasing many series and movies on the same date. Here are some shows that will be released on June 10 that you may watch with your family and enjoy your weekend!

    Jayeshbhai Jordaar (Amazon Prime Video)
    Following Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is the second film under the Yash Raj Films licence to launch on Prime Video (YRF). The film, which is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Divyang Thakkar, stars Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey in the major roles, with Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in supporting parts. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is about a Gujarati sarpanch's son who defies his patriarchal family in order to preserve his pregnant girl child, presenting a social message about female infanticide. Ranveer Singh plays the role of a parent for the first time in this film, a mix of emotions, humour, and drama with excellent performances by the cast.

    Also Read: Khloe Kardashian's net worth, relationships, family, business and more

    Cyber Vaar (Voot)
    The Cyber War addresses the current issue of cybercrime and its consequences for ordinary people who are victims of online fraud and abuse. The programme has made waves thanks to the combination of Mohit Malik and Sanaya Irani. The two team up to uncover the masterminds behind the horrible act. In their journey, the two discover that there is more to life than meets the eye. The unexpected twists and turns are sure to hold the audience's interest.

    Intimacy (Netflix)
    The plot of the programme centres around a promising politician's affair with a stranger, which threatens her political career. The politician is concerned that her position may be jeopardised due to the public release of the recorded audio. The ground-breaking programme shows how four other victims of the same crime band together to establish a powerful alliance. The ladies want to reveal what has cost them not only their professions but also their personal lives.

    Also Read: (Video) Ameesha Patel shows off her sexy moves as she dances on her 46th birthday

    The Broken News (ZEE5)
    Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Taaruk Raina, Aakash Khurana, and Kiran Kumar feature in the new online series The Broken News. This is a version of the popular British television series Press in Hindi. It highlights the battle between Awaaz Bharati and Josh 24/7, two Indian news networks located in Mumbai. It depicts the lives, lies, loves, and conflicts of a gang of active journalists. Mike Bartlett, Sambit Mishra, and Vinay Waikul wrote and directed the film.

    Shining Vale (Lionsgate Play)
    Shining vales is a fast-paced murder mystery with a touch of humour, with unexpected turns, strong language, and an outstanding narrative. Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Sherilyn Fenn, Mira Sorvino, Merrin Dungey, and Judith Light feature in the sitcom, which Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan created. In May, the show was renewed for a second season.

     Udan Patolas (Amazon MiniTV)
    The show will take viewers on a trip with four Punjabi females who arrive in Mumbai. The plot centres around a group of small-town ladies who attempt to achieve their ambitions despite living in a larger metropolis with more chances. As the girls go through various stages of their life, friendships, and romances, the musical will take the audience on a rollercoaster trip.

    Feels Like Home (Lionsgate Play)
    The programme follows the lives of four lads who move into their first residence away from home, featuring Preet Kammani, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja, Anshuman Malhotra, Himika Bose, and Inayat Sood. The film, directed by Sahir Raza and written by Sidhanta Mathur, provides a look into the lives of the lads. What insecurities do they have? What motivates them to act as they do? When they're alone and vulnerable, what do they talk about? It's not Sasha Grey, either. Okay, that happens from time to time. The show aims to take you on a candid, hilarious, and oftentimes bizarre journey through their transformation from boys to men.


     

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why is Khloe Kardashian upset? Why Tristan Thompson's paternity suit scandal again in the news? RBA

    Why is Khloe Kardashian upset? Why Tristan Thompson's paternity suit scandal again in the news?

    Vikram box office collections: Kamal Haasan's movie records highest ever Week 1 in Kollywood RBA

    Vikram box office collections: Kamal Haasan's movie records highest ever Week 1 in Kollywood

    777 Charlie review: Rakshit Shetty's film touches audiences' hearts; call it an 'emotional roller coaster ride' RBA

    777 Charlie review: Rakshit Shetty's film touches audiences' hearts; call it an 'emotional roller coaster ride

    Jurassic World Dominion movie review: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard's film gets mixed responses RBA

    Jurassic World Dominion movie review: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard's film gets mixed responses

    Exclusive How Baahubali SS Rajmouli inspired makers of KGF Chapter 2 drb

    Exclusive: How SS Rajmouli inspired makers of KGF

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope Check Astrology Predictions for June 11 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: Check Astrology Predictions for June 11, 2022

    NBA Draft 2022, national basketball association: Chet Holmgreen, Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero headline 1st wave of Green Room Invites-krn

    NBA Draft 2022: Chet Holmgreen, Jabari Smith, Paolo Banchero headline 1st wave of Green Room Invites

    PSG Paris Saint-Germain to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino; Zinedine Zidane in fray as replacement-krn

    PSG to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino; Zinedine Zidane in fray as replacement

    Rajya Sabha Election 2022: BJP wins 3 seats in Karnataka; Congress bags 1 snt

    Rajya Sabha Election 2022: BJP wins 3 seats in Karnataka; Congress bags 1

    Ricky Ponting: Virat Kohli would not stay down for too long-krn

    Ricky Ponting: 'Virat Kohli won't stay down for too long'

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon