Weekend Watch: Jayeshbhai Jordaar to Intimacy, 7 shows to enjoy on Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix and more

To make their weekends even more enjoyable, everyone nowadays wants to have a nice watchlist on their OTT platform accounts. Users may add their favourite material to their watchlists by streaming giants releasing many series and movies on the same date. Here are some shows that will be released on June 10 that you may watch with your family and enjoy your weekend!

Jayeshbhai Jordaar (Amazon Prime Video)

Following Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is the second film under the Yash Raj Films licence to launch on Prime Video (YRF). The film, which is produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Divyang Thakkar, stars Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey in the major roles, with Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in supporting parts. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is about a Gujarati sarpanch's son who defies his patriarchal family in order to preserve his pregnant girl child, presenting a social message about female infanticide. Ranveer Singh plays the role of a parent for the first time in this film, a mix of emotions, humour, and drama with excellent performances by the cast.

Cyber Vaar (Voot)

The Cyber War addresses the current issue of cybercrime and its consequences for ordinary people who are victims of online fraud and abuse. The programme has made waves thanks to the combination of Mohit Malik and Sanaya Irani. The two team up to uncover the masterminds behind the horrible act. In their journey, the two discover that there is more to life than meets the eye. The unexpected twists and turns are sure to hold the audience's interest.



Intimacy (Netflix)

The plot of the programme centres around a promising politician's affair with a stranger, which threatens her political career. The politician is concerned that her position may be jeopardised due to the public release of the recorded audio. The ground-breaking programme shows how four other victims of the same crime band together to establish a powerful alliance. The ladies want to reveal what has cost them not only their professions but also their personal lives.

The Broken News (ZEE5)

Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Indraneil Sengupta, Taaruk Raina, Aakash Khurana, and Kiran Kumar feature in the new online series The Broken News. This is a version of the popular British television series Press in Hindi. It highlights the battle between Awaaz Bharati and Josh 24/7, two Indian news networks located in Mumbai. It depicts the lives, lies, loves, and conflicts of a gang of active journalists. Mike Bartlett, Sambit Mishra, and Vinay Waikul wrote and directed the film.

Shining Vale (Lionsgate Play)

Shining vales is a fast-paced murder mystery with a touch of humour, with unexpected turns, strong language, and an outstanding narrative. Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, Sherilyn Fenn, Mira Sorvino, Merrin Dungey, and Judith Light feature in the sitcom, which Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan created. In May, the show was renewed for a second season.

Udan Patolas (Amazon MiniTV)

The show will take viewers on a trip with four Punjabi females who arrive in Mumbai. The plot centres around a group of small-town ladies who attempt to achieve their ambitions despite living in a larger metropolis with more chances. As the girls go through various stages of their life, friendships, and romances, the musical will take the audience on a rollercoaster trip.

Feels Like Home (Lionsgate Play)

The programme follows the lives of four lads who move into their first residence away from home, featuring Preet Kammani, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja, Anshuman Malhotra, Himika Bose, and Inayat Sood. The film, directed by Sahir Raza and written by Sidhanta Mathur, provides a look into the lives of the lads. What insecurities do they have? What motivates them to act as they do? When they're alone and vulnerable, what do they talk about? It's not Sasha Grey, either. Okay, that happens from time to time. The show aims to take you on a candid, hilarious, and oftentimes bizarre journey through their transformation from boys to men.



