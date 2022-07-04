Wedding Gift: Vikram Prabhu's film to release on 8 July

Vikram Prabhu's debut directorial Wedding Gift is all set to release on July 8. The film talks about how women harass men in the shade of Section 498A.

Section 498A of the IPC makes 'cruelty by husband or relatives of husband' a cognizable and non-bailable offence and includes within its purview dowry-related harassment of the wife. Under this section, the wife can bring charges for any dowry-related abuse or harassment suffered by her. Though Section 498A is a boon for society, it has proven to be a Bane in recent times.

There are movies which we watch just for entertainment. There are some that we watch and connect to the characters. One such film is Wedding Gift. Nishan Nanaiah and Sonu Gowda play the lead roles along with Veteran actor Prema who plays the character of a lawyer.

The trailer for the wedding gift has carved curiosity in the minds of Kannada cinema lovers. The film is set to release in the theatres on July 8. Vikram Prabhu who has worked in the cinema industry for many years now learnt the skills from SV Rajendra Singh Babu. He always wanted to direct a commercial film that talks about social issues. Vikram has produced and directed this social entertainer under the banner of Vikram Prabhu films. Uday Leela is the Cinematographer, Balachandra Prabhu has scored music, Vijeth Chandra is the Editor for the most-awaited Wedding Gift.