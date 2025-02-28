Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar end long-running defamation feud after five years- Read on

Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar have settled their five-year defamation case through mediation. Kangana praised Akhtar's graciousness and revealed he will write songs for her next directorial.

Bollywood actor-politician Kangana Ranaut and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar have successfully resolved their five-year-long defamation case.

On Friday, Kangana took to her Instagram Story and posted a picture with Akhtar from the court, sharing that the duo had settled their legal matter. She also said that Akhtar was "kind and gracious" during the mediation process.

"Today, Javed ji and I have resolved our legal matter (defamation case) through mediation. In the mediation, Javed Ji has been very kind and gracious. He also agreed to write songs for my next directorial," Kangana wrote with the post.



Both Kangana and Akhtar shared a smile as they posed for the camera.

In November 2020, Akhtar filed a criminal defamation complaint against the actor over her reported remarks dragging his name in her feud with Hrithik Roshan. The legal dispute intensified when Kangana filed a counter-complaint against Akhtar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana is currently working on a new movie, which reunites her with her 'Tanu Weds Manu' co-star R Madhavan. The two actors, who previously delighted audiences with their performances in the successful romantic comedy series, will now collaborate again in a psychological thriller.

The announcement came shortly after the release of Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency, in which she portrayed former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Akhtar, on the other hand, came up with his docuseries 'Angry Young Men' last year. It explores his formidable creative partnership with Salim Khan.

Latest Videos