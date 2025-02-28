Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce pregnancy; check out their Instagram POST

Celebrity couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their first child. Advani announced the good news on her social media profile on Friday.

Bollywood's popular couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their first child together. They are a known celebrity couple. On Friday (Feb 28), Advani shared a piece of joyful information on her social media profile.



Kiara uploaded a cute picture of a pair of baby socks and captioned it with the words, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon (sic)."

Also Read: Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal film surpasses 500 crore, Check

Everyone was ecstatic after Kiara and Sidharth made their announcement. Soon after the post went live, dozens of their industry colleagues raced to the comments section to congratulate the pair. “Congrats guys! And bless up, lil one! Safe journey 😁🧿," wrote Ishaan Khatter.

Sharvari also commented, “Congratulations ❤️❤️". “Congratulations u guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ best news ever," Neha Dhupia’s comment read.

Rhea Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Vikram Phadnis also sent wishes to the lovely couple.

Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7, 2023, at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The ceremony was picturesque, with only family and close friends in attendance. The couple later had a star-studded celebration in Mumbai.

Also Read: Nadaaniyan to Emergency: 6 Movies and Web Series to watch in March

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. While the film didn’t perform well at the box office, the actress has a power-packed lineup ahead. She will next be seen in War 2, starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, and Don 3 with Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, Sidharth is currently shooting for Param Sundari.

Latest Videos