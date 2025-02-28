Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce pregnancy; check out their Instagram POST

Celebrity couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their first child. Advani announced the good news on her social media profile on Friday.

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce pregnancy; check out their Instagram POST RBA
Author
Richa Barua
Updated: Feb 28, 2025, 2:22 PM IST

Bollywood's popular couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are expecting their first child together. They are a known celebrity couple. On Friday (Feb 28), Advani shared a piece of joyful information on her social media profile.

Kiara uploaded a cute picture of a pair of baby socks and captioned it with the words, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon (sic)."

Also Read: Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal film surpasses 500 crore, Check

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)
 

Everyone was ecstatic after Kiara and Sidharth made their announcement. Soon after the post went live, dozens of their industry colleagues raced to the comments section to congratulate the pair. “Congrats guys! And bless up, lil one! Safe journey 😁🧿," wrote Ishaan Khatter.

Sharvari also commented, “Congratulations ❤️❤️". “Congratulations u guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ best news ever," Neha Dhupia’s comment read.

Rhea Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Vikram Phadnis also sent wishes to the lovely couple.

Kiara and Sidharth got married on February 7, 2023, at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The ceremony was picturesque, with only family and close friends in attendance. The couple later had a star-studded celebration in Mumbai.

Also Read: Nadaaniyan to Emergency: 6 Movies and Web Series to watch in March

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. While the film didn’t perform well at the box office, the actress has a power-packed lineup ahead. She will next be seen in War 2, starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, and Don 3 with Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, Sidharth is currently shooting for Param Sundari.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Crazxy REVIEW: Fans go gaga over Sohum Shah's action-drama; call it 'unique' and 'powerful' RBA

Crazxy REVIEW: Fans go gaga over Sohum Shah's action-drama; call it 'unique' and 'powerful'

Shrek 5: Zendaya joins the swampy family as Shrek's daughter; details out RBA

'Shrek 5': Zendaya joins the swampy family as Shrek's daughter; details out

Euphoria season 3: Sharon Stone to join star cast of HBO's hit drama series RBA

'Euphoria' season 3: Sharon Stone to join star cast of HBO's hit drama series

Deepika Padukone reveals driving factors to success, challenges on cinematic journey MEG

Deepika Padukone reveals driving factors to success, challenges on cinematic journey

Preity Zinta to file defamation case against Rahul Gandhi? Here's what she said NTI

Preity Zinta to file defamation case against Rahul Gandhi? Here’s what she said

Recent Stories

"Think about men": Agra IT employee commits suicide, blames wife in emotional final video dmn

"Think about men": Agra IT employee commits suicide, blames wife in emotional final video (WATCH)

Champions Trophy 2025: SA's Rassie van der Dussen hints at final ICC tournament ahead of England clash snt

Champions Trophy 2025: SA's Rassie van der Dussen hints at final ICC tournament ahead of England clash

'What is that?!' Bengaluru man's smooth ride on an electric unicycle fuels hilarious reactions online (WATCH) ddr

'What is that?!' Bengaluru man's smooth ride on electric unicycle fuels hilarious reactions online (WATCH)

DA hike case: Relief for West Bengal as Supreme Court likely to hear case in March gcw

DA hike case: Relief for West Bengal as Supreme Court likely to hear case in March

football Vinicius Junior: 10 reasons why Brazilian should stay at Real Madrid snt

Vinicius Junior: 10 reasons why Brazilian should stay at Real Madrid

Recent Videos

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits SHAKTI TARAPITH, Praises India’s Spiritual Heritage!

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits SHAKTI TARAPITH, Praises India’s Spiritual Heritage!

Video Icon
Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Video Icon
Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon