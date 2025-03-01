Marathon, Riot See Bullish Retail Bets As Crypto Miners Chase AI-HPC Growth Amid Bitcoin Price Uncertainty

According to the latest Stocktwits polls, MARA and RIOT shareholders are adding to their positions after earnings results despite the crypto market slump.

Marathon, Riot See Bullish Retail Bets As Crypto Miners Chase AI-HPC Growth Amid Bitcoin Price Uncertainty
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 1, 2025, 1:08 AM IST

While Bitcoin’s (BTC) price action remains uncertain, retail traders are cautiously optimistic about crypto mining stocks. 

Following earnings reports from Marathon Digital (MARA) and Riot Platforms (RIOT) earlier this week, Stocktwits polls indicate that retail sentiment is bullish. 

Investor polls on the platform indicate that 58% of Marathon shareholders are adding to their positions, while 26% are holding steady. The remaining 16% are cutting exposure following the earnings release. 

Marathon’s stock was up 6.8% in afternoon trade on Friday. 

mara earnings poll.jpg Stocktwits poll asking retail investors how they're investing in Marathon Holdings after its Q4 earnings results as of Feb.28 | Source: Stocktwits

 

Riot stock saw similar enthusiasm, with 47% of investors increasing their holdings and 22% maintaining their positions. However, caution is creeping in as 18% of respondents believe it’s time to get out, and 13% are steering clear due to volatility concerns.

Riot’s stock was up around 5% in afternoon trade on Friday. 

riot earnings poll.jpg Stocktwits poll asking retail investors how they're investing in crypto mining stocks with respect to Riot's Q4 earnings as of Feb.28 | Source: Stocktwits

Marathon and Riot, two of the largest publicly traded Bitcoin mining firms, reported earnings highlighting revenue growth and expanding mining capacity. 

Marathon saw record fourth-quarter (Q4) revenue, marking a 36% increase compared to the previous year. The company said it's looking to become the ‘Cisco of Crypto’ as it pushes further into artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.  

Riot delivered an unexpected profit, reporting earnings of $1.95 per share, beating Wall Street projections for a $0.18 per share loss. 

Like Marathon, Riot is pivoting toward AI and high-performance computing (HPC). It recently expanded its board to bring in expertise in AI-HPC investment banking, data centers, and real estate.

The shift toward AI-HPC is gaining momentum among crypto miners. In a research note, VanEck analysts noted that companies are diversifying as transaction fee revenue remains inconsistent. 

Terawulf (WULF) announced a new billion-dollar deal with Core42 for 72.5 megawatts (MW) of capacity, a move expected to generate $1 billion in revenue over an initial 10-year period.

Bitfarms (BITF) has engaged AI-HPC consultants to explore development across North America, while Bitdeer (BTDR) is in talks with AI-HPC development partners after completing a data center feasibility study. 

Cipher Mining (CIFR) secured a $50 million SoftBank investment in January to expand its HPC operations and HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) appointed Craig Tavares as President and COO of Buzz HPC to lead its GPU cloud services expansion.

VanEck noted that while network congestion can cause fee spikes, long-term on-chain revenue growth remains uncertain due to the rise of off-chain solutions such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs), futures markets, layer-2 (L2) solutions, and centralized exchanges.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Terawulf Stock Surges Despite Q4 Earnings Miss On Billion-Dollar AI Hosting Deal – Retail Remains Uncertain Amid Bitcoin Weakness

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Rocket Lab Gets Slew Of Price Target Cuts Following Q4 Earnings Report: Retail Shrugs It Off

Rocket Lab Gets Slew Of Price Target Cuts Following Q4 Earnings Report: Retail Shrugs It Off

Citi Reportedly Transfers $81 Trillion To Client Account Erroneously, Mistake Rectified Within Hours – Stock, Retail Stay Unswayed

Citi Reportedly Transfers $81 Trillion To Client Account Erroneously, Mistake Rectified Within Hours – Stock, Retail Stay Unswayed

SEC Clears Meme Coins, But Trump Token Rout Deepens As Democrats Eye Political Token Ban – Retail Stays Bearish

SEC Clears Meme Coins, But Trump Token Rout Deepens As Democrats Eye Political Token Ban – Retail Stays Bearish

Solana Token Bucks Crypto Market Slump As CME Group Announces SOL Futures Launch – Retail Surprised But Not Convinced

Solana Token Bucks Crypto Market Slump As CME Group Announces SOL Futures Launch – Retail Surprised But Not Convinced

Fed’s Preferred Gauge Of Inflation In January Aligns With Expectations, Traders Keep Fingers Crossed For June Rate Cut

Fed’s Preferred Gauge Of Inflation In January Aligns With Expectations, Traders Keep Fingers Crossed For June Rate Cut

Recent Stories

Rocket Lab Gets Slew Of Price Target Cuts Following Q4 Earnings Report: Retail Shrugs It Off

Rocket Lab Gets Slew Of Price Target Cuts Following Q4 Earnings Report: Retail Shrugs It Off

Citi Reportedly Transfers $81 Trillion To Client Account Erroneously, Mistake Rectified Within Hours – Stock, Retail Stay Unswayed

Citi Reportedly Transfers $81 Trillion To Client Account Erroneously, Mistake Rectified Within Hours – Stock, Retail Stay Unswayed

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Rahul hails Shami as 'most difficult bowler' ahead of New Zealand clash HRD

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Rahul hails Shami as 'most difficult bowler' ahead of New Zealand clash

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: KL Rahul lauds Virat Kohli's career ahead of his 300th ODI match

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: KL Rahul lauds Virat Kohli's career ahead of his 300th ODI match

SEC Clears Meme Coins, But Trump Token Rout Deepens As Democrats Eye Political Token Ban – Retail Stays Bearish

SEC Clears Meme Coins, But Trump Token Rout Deepens As Democrats Eye Political Token Ban – Retail Stays Bearish

Recent Videos

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Video Icon
Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon