Citi Reportedly Transfers $81 Trillion To Client Account Erroneously, Mistake Rectified Within Hours – Stock, Retail Stay Unswayed

FT said in its report that the transfer was missed by both a payments employee and a second official who was tasked with checking the transaction before approving it to be processed the following business day.

Citi Reportedly Transfers $81 Trillion To Client Account Erroneously, Mistake Rectified Within Hours – Stock, Retail Stay Unswayed
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

Citigroup Inc (C) stock drew unwanted attention on Friday after a report said the bank incorrectly credited $81 trillion into a client account instead of transferring just $280.

According to a Financial Times report, the incident occurred in April last year.

The report elaborated that the transfer was missed by both a payments employee and a second official who was tasked with checking the transaction before approving it to be processed the following business day.

FT said in its report that a third employee identified the problem 90 minutes after it was posted. The report cited “an internal account of the event” and two people familiar with the event saying that the payment was reversed hours later.

Meanwhile, Citi said, “Detective controls promptly identified the inputting error between two Citi ledger accounts and we reversed the entry.” The bank added that the mechanisms “would have also stopped any funds leaving the bank.”

“While there was no impact to the bank or our client, the episode underscores our continued efforts to continue eliminating manual processes and automating controls,” the bank said, according to the report.

Reports indicate that the latest operational hiccup could hurt the bank’s efforts to convince regulators that it has fixed its operational problems.

Five years earlier, the lender reportedly sent $900 million by mistake to creditors entwined in a battle over the debt of cosmetics group Revlon.

In July 2024, Citi was fined $136 million for failing to fix data management issues. Before that, federal regulators had fined the bank $400 million for long-running internal issues.

Despite the concerning report, Citi stock traded just 0.46% lower on Friday morning as investors appeared to have shrugged off the event.

Retail sentiment surrounding the stock remained ‘neutral’ on Stocktwits.

Citi’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:27 a.m. ET on Feb. 28, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits Citi’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 11:27 a.m. ET on Feb. 28, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Some users did express concerns following the report.

Citi stock has gained over 12% in 2025 and 42% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SEC Clears Meme Coins, But Trump Token Rout Deepens As Democrats Eye Political Token Ban – Retail Stays Bearish

SEC Clears Meme Coins, But Trump Token Rout Deepens As Democrats Eye Political Token Ban – Retail Stays Bearish

Solana Token Bucks Crypto Market Slump As CME Group Announces SOL Futures Launch – Retail Surprised But Not Convinced

Solana Token Bucks Crypto Market Slump As CME Group Announces SOL Futures Launch – Retail Surprised But Not Convinced

Fed’s Preferred Gauge Of Inflation In January Aligns With Expectations, Traders Keep Fingers Crossed For June Rate Cut

Fed’s Preferred Gauge Of Inflation In January Aligns With Expectations, Traders Keep Fingers Crossed For June Rate Cut

Terawulf Stock Surges Despite Q4 Earnings Miss On Billion-Dollar AI Hosting Deal – Retail Remains Uncertain Amid Bitcoin Weakness

Terawulf Stock Surges Despite Q4 Earnings Miss On Billion-Dollar AI Hosting Deal – Retail Remains Uncertain Amid Bitcoin Weakness

Frontline Stock Rises On Upbeat Revenue As Investors Ignore Earnings Fall: CEO Acknowledges Soft Q4 But Retail Turns Bullish

Frontline Stock Rises On Upbeat Revenue As Investors Ignore Earnings Fall: CEO Acknowledges Soft Q4 But Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Stories

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Rahul hails Shami as 'most difficult bowler' ahead of New Zealand clash HRD

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Rahul hails Shami as 'most difficult bowler' ahead of New Zealand clash

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: KL Rahul lauds Virat Kohli's career ahead of his 300th ODI match

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: KL Rahul lauds Virat Kohli's career ahead of his 300th ODI match

SEC Clears Meme Coins, But Trump Token Rout Deepens As Democrats Eye Political Token Ban – Retail Stays Bearish

SEC Clears Meme Coins, But Trump Token Rout Deepens As Democrats Eye Political Token Ban – Retail Stays Bearish

Solana Token Bucks Crypto Market Slump As CME Group Announces SOL Futures Launch – Retail Surprised But Not Convinced

Solana Token Bucks Crypto Market Slump As CME Group Announces SOL Futures Launch – Retail Surprised But Not Convinced

Fed’s Preferred Gauge Of Inflation In January Aligns With Expectations, Traders Keep Fingers Crossed For June Rate Cut

Fed’s Preferred Gauge Of Inflation In January Aligns With Expectations, Traders Keep Fingers Crossed For June Rate Cut

Recent Videos

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Massive FIRE Breaks Out at Roorkee Rubber Factory | Uttarakhand News

Video Icon
Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Salman Khan’s Sikandar Sparks Mixed Reactions, Compared to SALAAR | Teaser Review

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Gulf Pulse | How Saudi Arabia, UAE Gear Up for Ramadan 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Manav Sharma's Suicide: WhatsApp Chat Between Wife, Sister-in-Law Reveal DISTURBING Details

Video Icon
Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Rabri Devi on Tejashwi as Bihar CM: ‘People Will Decide, We Are Not Afraid!’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon