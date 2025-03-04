Sai Pallavi REVEALS she uses only THESE two makeup products regularly; Find out here

Sai Pallavi doesn't use a lot of makeup. She appears natural in every movie. She only wears a little makeup if she has to. But do you know the two makeup products that Sai Pallavi uses regularly?

Published: Mar 4, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Sai Pallavi is a natural beauty. She only does movies if she likes the story. Recently, her time is going great. If she does two movies, both of them become blockbuster hits.

 

Sai Pallavi's Thandel film collection report

The movie Amaran, in which she starred opposite Sivakarthikeyan, received an amazing response. Not only that, but this real-life story also grossed over 300 crores. And the movie Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya in Telugu, was also a super hit.

The movie grossed over 100 crores. Sai Pallavi, who is on a winning streak with such consecutive successes, is currently rumored to be acting in the Bollywood movie Ramayanam.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi is not like all heroines. She is very strict when it comes to movies and the roles in those movies. Moreover, she is very strict when it comes to exposing.

She is not used to painting her face, wearing lipstick on her lips, and wearing short dresses. Sai Pallavi is used to being very simple and natural. She is not used to applying colors even when not needed.

Sai Pallavi has spoken about her makeup many times. In a past interview, she revealed details about her makeup. In that video, Sai Pallavi explained what she uses in the form of makeup. Do you know what she uses?

Sai Pallavi uses only these two things for makeup. Sai Pallavi doesn't apply any special creams to her face. But in her bag, she always carries an eyeliner and a moisturizer cream.

Sai Pallavi

However, Sai Pallavi keeps changing her hair designs from time to time. Sai Pallavi changes her hairstyle depending on the movie role.

But mostly we see her hair being straight curly. Sai Pallavi only uses eyeliner when shooting at night. She uses eyeliner to make her eyes look good and attractive.

Sai Pallavi jokingly commented that she didn't wear any makeup in the movies Gargi and Virata Parvam. Sai Pallavi said that she washed her face, wiped it, and came to the shooting. Sai Pallavi used only eyeliner for her makeup throughout the movie.

She changes her hairstyle according to the different characters she plays. She believes that acting according to the role is more important than wearing makeup.

