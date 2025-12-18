The Academy (AMPAS) has signed a multi-year deal with YouTube for exclusive global rights to the Oscars from 2029 to 2033. The ceremony will be live and free worldwide on the platform, succeeding ABC's current broadcast rights which end in 2028.

Oscars Find New Global Home on YouTube in Multi-Year Deal

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has signed a multi-year deal that will give YouTube the exclusive global rights to the Oscars, beginning in 2029 with the 101st ceremony and running through 2033, reported Variety. ABC, where the film industry's biggest night has aired for decades, has rights to the telecast through 2028.

According to the outlet, the Oscars, including red carpet coverage, behind-the-scenes content and Governors Ball, will be available live and for free on YouTube to viewers around the world, as well as to YouTube TV subscribers in the United States. There will continue to be commercials during the Oscars on YouTube, according to sources familiar with the matter, as per Variety.

A Move to Enhance Global Accessibility

Architects of the agreement said they hope the move to YouTube will help make the Oscars more accessible to "the Academy's growing global audience through features such as closed captioning and audio tracks available in multiple languages."

Leadership on the Landmark Partnership

"We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor, in a joint statement, as quoted by Variety. "The Academy is an international organisation, and this partnership will allow us to expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible, which will be beneficial for our Academy members and the film community. This collaboration will leverage YouTube's vast reach and infuse the Oscars and other Academy programming with innovative opportunities for engagement while honouring our legacy. We will be able to celebrate cinema, inspire new generations of filmmakers and provide access to our film history on an unprecedented global scale," added Bill Kramer.

"The Oscars are one of our essential cultural institutions, honouring excellence in storytelling and artistry," said YouTube CEO Neal Mohan. "Partnering with the Academy to bring this celebration of art and entertainment to viewers all over the world will inspire a new generation of creativity and film lovers while staying true to the Oscars' storied legacy," added Neal Mohan as quoted by Variety.

Behind the Nine-Figure Agreement

According to the outlet, the Academy had been seeking a new broadcast licensing agreement for the better part of 2025. Over the summer, several expected and unconventional buyers, including NBCUniversal and Netflix, had come into the mix as potential suitors. Insiders believe that YouTube shelled out over nine figures for the Oscars, besting the high eight-figure offers from Disney/ABC and NBCUniversal, reported Variety. (ANI)