Telugu romantic drama Raju Weds Rambai, inspired by real-life events from Telangana, has made its OTT debut after a notable theatrical run, drawing attention for its emotional storytelling, rooted characters, and socially driven love conflict.
Digital Debut Confirmed
Telugu romantic drama Raju Weds Rambai, directed by Saailu Kaampati, is all set for its OTT release. After gaining attention during its theatrical run, the film has emerged as one of the most discussed love stories of the year, inspired by real-life incidents from Telangana.
Story Rooted in Reality
Released in theatres on November 21, the film follows Raju, a local musician, and Rambai, a college student. Their love faces opposition when Rambai’s father insists she marry a government employee, setting up an emotional conflict driven by tradition, class, and parental authority.
OTT Release Details
Raju Weds Rambai is now streaming on ETV Win from December 18. Announcing the release, the platform revealed an extended cut of the film, calling it a recent theatrical cult favourite and a Win Original, offering viewers additional moments and deeper emotional layers.
Cast and Setting
The film stars Akhil Uddemari, Tejaswini Rao, and Chaitu Jonnalagadda, who plays Rambai’s strict father. Set in a village near Illandu, the story highlights Raju’s life as a band troupe member whose simple routine transforms after falling deeply in love.
